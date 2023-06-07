Curfew imposed in Maharashtra's Kolhapur after protests over social media posts on Aurangzeb, Tipu Sultan

Kolhapur clashes: A curfew was imposed in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur after clashes broke out between two groups in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde appealed to the public for peace and calm.

A curfew was imposed in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur after clashes broke out between two groups in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, leading to police lathicharging the crowd. Some Hindu organisations held a massive demonstration in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, in response to contentious social media remarks about Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan. According to reports, social media post glorifying Mughal ruler Aurangzeb triggered a brawl between two sides.

Police had to resort to lathicharge to control the protesting mob. An additional police force, SRPF and RAF teams have been called in to control the situation from spiralling out of control.

"Some organisations had called for a Kolhapur bandh, and members of these organisations gathered at Shivaji Chowk. Some individuals began hurling stones, requiring police to use force to disperse them," stated Mahendra Pandit, Superintendent of Police in Kolhapur.

Also Read | Arrival of monsoon expected in Kerala in next 48 hours; Yellow alert in 4 districts

On the Kolhapur incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated, "It is the government's responsibility to maintain law and order in the state. I also appeal to the general people for calm and harmony. A police investigation is ongoing, and anybody found guilty will face consequences."

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "There is no forgiveness in Maharashtra for those who praise Aurangzeb. Police are also taking action. At the same time, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that the people should also maintain peace, no untoward incident happens anywhere." He has also instructed the Home Department to take strict action against the culprits.

Also Read | Manipur Clashes: Kuki women reach HM Amit Shah's doorstep seeking justice (WATCH)