Manipur Clashes: Kuki women reach HM Amit Shah's doorstep seeking justice (WATCH)

A group of Manipur's Kuki women were detained on Wednesday for staging protests outside Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence in New Delhi. The women also demanded an appointment with the Home Minister.

The Delhi Police detained the women after informing them that their protest site was a high-security zone and that no protests could take place there. The protesters were bundled into three buses of the Delhi Police and removed from the gate of the Union Home Minister.

The protesters were raising slogans while holding placards that read 'Save Kuki Lives'.

One the Kuki protesters said that they had arrived at Amit Shah's doorsteps seeking justice. "Despite the home minister's visit to Manipur where he promised there would be peace, but even now, there have been numerous attacks on Kuki villagers. Inncocent people have been killed. Even children are not spared," a Kuki community member said.

The women wanted to submit a memorandum to the home minister over the ongoing violence in Manipur. According to the Delhi Police, while the protesters were shifted to Jantar Mantar, four of them were allowed to enter the home minister's residence for a meeting.

To recall, on the recommendation of the state government, the central government had on Sunday instituted a three-member judicial inquiry panel to investigate the ethnic violence in Manipur.

Clashes have been witnessed since May 3 between the Kukis, who comprise 16 per cent of Manipur and are concentrated in the hill districts, and the Meitei community, which constitutes the majority of the state’s population and lives largely in Imphal. Clashes first broke on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

At least 98 people have lost their lives in the violence and nearly 40,000 people have been displaced. A total of 37,450 people are currently sheltered in 272 relief camps in the state.