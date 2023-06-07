Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manipur Clashes: Kuki women reach HM Amit Shah's doorstep seeking justice (WATCH)

    The Delhi Police detained the women after informing that their protest site was a high-security zone and that no protests could take place there. The protesters were bundled into three buses of the Delhi Police and removed from the gate of the Union Home Minister.

    Manipur Clashes: Kuki women reach HM Amit Shah's doorstep seeking justice
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 12:07 PM IST

    A group of Manipur's Kuki women were detained on Wednesday for staging protests outside Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence in New Delhi. The women also demanded an appointment with the Home Minister.

    The Delhi Police detained the women after informing them that their protest site was a high-security zone and that no protests could take place there. The protesters were bundled into three buses of the Delhi Police and removed from the gate of the Union Home Minister.

    The protesters were raising slogans while holding placards that read 'Save Kuki Lives'.

    One the Kuki protesters said that they had arrived at Amit Shah's doorsteps seeking justice. "Despite the home minister's visit to Manipur where he promised there would be peace, but even now, there have been numerous attacks on Kuki villagers. Inncocent people have been killed. Even children are not spared," a Kuki community member said.

    The women wanted to submit a memorandum to the home minister over the ongoing violence in Manipur. According to the Delhi Police, while the protesters were shifted to Jantar Mantar, four of them were allowed to enter the home minister's residence for a meeting.

    To recall, on the recommendation of the state government, the central government had on Sunday instituted a three-member judicial inquiry panel to investigate the ethnic violence in Manipur.

    Clashes have been witnessed since May 3 between the Kukis, who comprise 16 per cent of Manipur and are concentrated in the hill districts, and the Meitei community, which constitutes the majority of the state’s population and lives largely in Imphal. Clashes first broke on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

    At least 98 people have lost their lives in the violence and nearly 40,000 people have been displaced. A total of 37,450 people are currently sheltered in 272 relief camps in the state.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2023, 12:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala SFI leader 'mark list' controversy: 'Did not register for the exam', PM Arsho denies allegations

    Kerala SFI leader 'mark list' controversy: 'Did not register for the exam', PM Arsho denies allegations

    Police lathi charge protesting farmers as they block Delhi Chandigarh highway Congress slams Haryana govt gcw

    Police lathi-charge protesting farmers as they block Delhi-Chandigarh highway, Congress slams Haryana govt

    Why Nagaland government's dog meat sale ban failed legal test

    Why Nagaland government's dog meat sale ban failed legal test

    Kerala: Documents prove construction of cattle shed at CM's Cliff House worth over Rs 40 lakh anr

    Kerala: Documents prove construction of cattle shed at CM's Cliff House worth over Rs 40 lakh

    Amid controversies, Kerala CM to leave for 8-day US, Cuba trip on June 7 anr

    Amid controversies, Kerala CM to leave for 8-day US, Cuba trip on June 7

    Recent Stories

    Kerala SFI leader 'mark list' controversy: 'Did not register for the exam', PM Arsho denies allegations

    Kerala SFI leader 'mark list' controversy: 'Did not register for the exam', PM Arsho denies allegations

    football Lionel Messi to Inter Miami? Barcelona return off the cards as Argentine 'decides on' move to MLS report snt

    Lionel Messi to Inter Miami? Barcelona return off the cards as Argentine 'decides on' move to MLS - Report

    Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer historical saga's glimpse unveiled at Tirupati temple vma

    Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer historical saga's glimpse unveiled at Tirupati temple

    Police lathi charge protesting farmers as they block Delhi Chandigarh highway Congress slams Haryana govt gcw

    Police lathi-charge protesting farmers as they block Delhi-Chandigarh highway, Congress slams Haryana govt

    Football Cristiano Ronaldo shows Saudi Arabia is starting to get ahead, says Al-Ittihad's new star Benzema osf

    Al-Ittihad's Benzema lauds 'friend' Ronaldo's presence in Saudi Arabia; hopes to replicate heroics in Europe

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon