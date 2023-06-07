Arrival of monsoon expected in Kerala in next 48 hours; Yellow alert in 4 districts

As per the latest update of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon will reach the Kerala coast in the next 48 hours. Although the monsoon along the Minicoy coast in Lakshadweep is weak at present, the weather department informed that favorable conditions are on the way to reach the Kerala Coast.

With meteorologists forecasting a "moderate" monsoon start over Kerala and "poor" advancement beyond the southern peninsula under its influence, Cyclone

"Biparjoy" has rapidly strengthened into a strong cyclonic storm.

A yellow alert has been declared in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha.

The first storm to form in the Arabian Sea this year is cyclone "Biparjoy."

In an update, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, "Cyclonic storm Biparjoy over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea moved nearly northwards with a speed of 2 kmph during the last six hours, intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and lay centred over the same region at 0530 hours, about 890 km west-southwest of Goa, 1,000 km southwest of Mumbai, 1,070 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 1,370 km south of Karachi".

According to the Met Office, it will likely continue almost northward and strengthen into a very strong cyclonic storm. In the following three days, it would then proceed in a north-northwestwards direction.