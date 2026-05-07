Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu has written to the Union Govt over CUET 2026 exam centres being allotted outside the state. Citing geographical challenges, he urged for centres within Arunachal to ease student hardship and offered state support.

In a significant initiative aimed at safeguarding the interests of students from Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has formally taken up with the Union Government the issue relating to allotment of examination centres for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2026 outside the state.

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In a letter addressed to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Khandu expressed serious concern over reports that a large number of students from Arunachal Pradesh have been allotted examination centres in other states, often at faraway locations, causing immense inconvenience and hardship to candidates and their families.

CM Highlights Geographical and Financial Burdens

Highlighting the unique geographical challenges of Arunachal Pradesh, Khandu pointed out that difficult terrain, limited connectivity and underdeveloped transport infrastructure make long-distance travel extremely challenging for students appearing in national-level examinations. He stated that such circumstances not only impose financial burdens on families but also adversely affect the mental and physical well-being of students, potentially impacting their examination performance.

The Chief Minister urged the Union Minister to reconsider the allocation of examination centres and ensure that adequate CUET centres are established within Arunachal Pradesh, or at least at nearby accessible locations, so that students can appear for the examination without undue hardship.

State Pledges Full Logistical Support

Reaffirming the state government's commitment to supporting national examinations, Khandu informed the Union Minister that Arunachal Pradesh had recently conducted the NEET Examination 2026 smoothly and successfully at multiple locations across the state. He assured that the state government is fully prepared to extend all necessary logistical support to the National Testing Agency (NTA) for conducting CUET examinations at convenient locations within Arunachal Pradesh.

Previous Efforts to Add More Centres

The Chief Minister also highlighted that the matter had already been taken up at different levels by the state government. He noted that P D Sona had earlier written to the Ministry of Education requesting the inclusion of four additional district headquarters - Pasighat, Bomdila, Tezu and Aalo - as CUET examination centres for the convenience of students. In addition, the issue has also been actively pursued by Education Commissioner Amjad Tak with the concerned authorities.

Appeal for Equitable Access to Education

Emphasising the importance of equitable access to higher education opportunities, Khandu appealed for compassionate and pragmatic intervention from the Union Ministry in the larger interest of students from the state. He expressed confidence that the Government of India would take a positive decision to ease the difficulties faced by aspiring students of Arunachal Pradesh.

"The state government remains committed to ensuring that students from the state receive equal opportunities and necessary support in accessing national-level educational platforms and competitive examinations," the Chief Minister added. (ANI)