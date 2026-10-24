The CTI has requested Rahul Gandhi to move the November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan to after November 10, citing major business disruptions and financial losses for Delhi traders during the crucial festive season of Dhanteras and Diwali.

CTI Requests Rally Rescheduling

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Saturday wrote to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, urging him to postpone the party’s November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan until after November 10, citing the peak festive trading season and the potential impact on businesses in the national capital. In its letter, CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal requested that the rally be rescheduled to a date after Bhai Dooj, which falls on November 10 this year.

Impact on Festive Trade

The traders’ body highlighted that Dhanteras, Diwali and Bhai Dooj are among the busiest periods for Delhi’s retail markets, with traders beginning festive purchases and sales well in advance. According to the letter, "Dhanteras falls on November 6, Diwali on November 8 and Bhai Dooj on November 10. The organisation estimated that Dhanteras alone accounts for business worth around Rs 25,000 crore in Delhi, covering sectors such as gold and silver, utensils, electronics, clothing, dry fruits, sweets, automobiles, furniture and other goods". CTI also cited losses suffered by traders during October due to road closures and diversions around Connaught Place, India Gate and central Delhi. The letter claimed that traders had already incurred losses of approximately Rs 3,000 crore because of the disruption.

Market Disruptions and Logistics

The organisation further pointed out that 20 prominent wholesale and retail markets are located within a five-kilometre radius of Ramlila Maidan. These include Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Khari Baoli, Bhagirath Palace, Dariba Kalan, Kashmere Gate, Nai Sarak, Mori Gate, Tilak Bazaar, Daryaganj, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazaar, Karol Bagh, Nabi Karim, Azad Market and Lajpat Rai Market. The letter stated that traffic diversions, metro station closures and barricading during the rally could disrupt business activities in these markets and inconvenience traders and customers travelling from outside Delhi.

CTI also flagged the proximity of Old Delhi Railway Station and New Delhi Railway Station to Ramlila Maidan, saying that restrictions and congestion during the rally could cause difficulties for commuters and visitors arriving in the city for festive shopping. While acknowledging the right of political parties to hold rallies and public meetings, the traders’ body appealed to Rahul Gandhi to consider the interests of Delhi’s business community and reschedule the event. The letter expressed hope that the Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, would understand the concerns of traders and consider holding the rally after November 10.