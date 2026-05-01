The CRPF 84 Battalion has heightened security on NH-44 for the Darbar Move, deploying drones and special squads. The Commandant also highlighted extensive preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra to ensure a peaceful pilgrimage.

In the wake of the biannual Darbar Move -the annual shifting of employees and records of the Secretariat from Jammu to Srinagar, the CRPF 84 Battalion has tightened the security arrangements at the highest level on the National Highway(NH44). It is pertinent to mention here that the Secretariat employees have started moving towards Srinagar from Jammu since April 30 morning to attend their duties in the Srinagar Secretariat on May 4.

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Situated in the Chanderkote area of Ramban, the CRPF 84 Battalion has jurisdiction over a 47-km stretch of NH-44, from the 9.8-km-long Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Tunnel at Nashri to Digdol. The battalion has deployed its personnel in full strength along the highway, particularly at key tactical and vantage points.

CRPF Deploys High-Level Security for Darbar Move

Speaking to ANI, CRPF 84 Battalion, N Ranbir Singh, said, "Like every year, the 'Darbar Move' process has started in the UT of J&K. Today, offices in Jammu closed, and on the 4th, they will reopen in Srinagar. For the 'Darbar Move', many VVIPs, including ministers, MLAs, and high-ranking officials, will be travelling. The 84th Battalion of the CRPF is deployed in Ramban. We are responsible for 47 km of National Highway 44, which connects Jammu and Kashmir Valley."

According to the Commandant, CRPF 84 Battalion, N Ranbir Singh, in order to ensure security and convenience of the ministers, bureaucrats, politicians, MLAs and employees heading for Srinagar, the CRPF has deployed the Bombay Disposal Squads, Sniffer Dog Squads and Drones. "For the 'Darbar Move', our preparations are at the highest level--alertness, physical and mental readiness. Most of our personnel will be on the ground. All our resources, including counter-IED teams, Bomb Disposal Squads, dog squads, drones, and Quick Action Teams, will be tactically deployed across our area of responsibility. We will dominate the highway to ensure a peaceful and successful Yatra move," he added.

Preparations Underway for Amarnath Yatra

Highlighting extensive security and logistical preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, Commandant, CRPF 84 Battalion, N Ranbir Singh said that ensuring a peaceful and successful pilgrimage remains the top priority for authorities. He said that the Road Opening Patrol (ROP) parties start sensitising the road under its jurisdiction early in the morning and cops keep a close watch on the road from their pockets situated at various places.

"Amarnath Yatra is a major national event, and making it peaceful and successful is our primary responsibility. Since the Yatra passes through this route, our preparations have begun. Maximum strength will be on the ground, and all resources will be utilised. With thorough preparedness and alertness, we will activate our intelligence systems for a successful Yatra. Our jurisdiction spans from milestone 117 to 164. On the new highway alignment, this covers the area from the Nashri portal of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel through Ramban town to Digdol," he told ANI.

He further added, "Our ROP (Road Opening Patrol) duties start at 7:00 or 7:30 AM according to the movement schedule. We stagger timings and remain until evening. If required, we deploy early in the morning or late at night." (ANI)