Women personnel from the CRPF and Chhattisgarh Police will join the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade at Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, on October 31, showcasing their active role in national security and specialized anti-Naxal operations.

CRPF and Chhattisgarh Police Set for Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade

Women personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Chhattisgarh Police will be part of their respective contingents participating in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade on October 31 at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat, with the Chhattisgarh Police fielding three contingents comprising around 650 personnel, including 144 women from the District Reserve Guard (DRG).

Speaking to ANI, Assistant Commandant of the CRPF, Pratishtha Rai, highlighted the participation of women personnel in this year's contingent, saying that their contribution to the country's security and service has been equally significant. Speaking about the CRPF contingent, Rai said, "... This year, the CRPF contingent will also include women personnel. Women have contributed equally to the nation's security and service. Sub-Inspector Chhaya and other women officers will also be part of the contingent..."

Chhattisgarh Police Contingents and Operational Role

DRG and STF Participation

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh Police will present three contingents comprising male DRG personnel, female DRG personnel and Special Task Force (STF) personnel at the parade. SSP, District Reserve Guard, Chhattisgarh Police, Kuldeep Banjare told ANI that around 650 personnel have arrived to participate in the celebrations. The contingents will also be accompanied by a dog squad and a motorcycle team. "Three contingents, comprising male DRG, female DRG and STF personnel, with a total strength of around 650 personnel have come. All three contingents will participate in the march, along with a dog squad and a motorcycle team," Banjare said.

Anti-Naxal Operations

Highlighting the role played by the DRG in anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh, he said the force has been instrumental in several major operations conducted in coordination with the STF and central security forces. "The DRG has played a major role in anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh... Working alongside the STF and central security forces, the DRG has participated in several major operations, including Hapatora, Abujhmad, Thulthuli and Operation Black Forest..." he added.

District Reserve Guard personnel Poornima Mandavi also underlined the participation of women in the parade, saying that Chhattisgarh would present three contingents before the Prime Minister. "Chhattisgarh will present three contingents before the Prime Minister... The women's DRG contingent alone has 144 women personnel participating in the parade..." Mandavi said.

The participation of the CRPF and Chhattisgarh Police contingents, including women personnel, will be part of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations on October 31. (ANI)