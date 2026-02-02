Ex-Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla called criticism of the Indian Army "wrong and unacceptable" following Rahul Gandhi's remarks. The row erupted in Parliament as Gandhi tried to quote from Gen Naravane's unpublished memoir on the China standoff.

Shringla Defends Army, Calls Criticism 'Unacceptable'

Rajya Sabha MP and former Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on Monday strongly defended the Indian Army, stating that any criticism of the armed forces was "absolutely wrong and completely unacceptable." His remarks came in response to statements made by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during a heated debate in Parliament.

Speaking to ANI, Shringla said, "I was also the Foreign Secretary at that time, and I know that whatever efforts were made, our Army held its position, and because of this, we can say today that China did not advance in any area during this attempt. Our Army has always prioritised the security of our country and our people, and for this, every citizen respects and honours the Army. If anyone says anything against the Army, it is absolutely wrong, and it is completely unacceptable for our country and our countrymen..."

Lok Sabha Standoff Over Unpublished Memoir

Shringla's comments came amid sharp exchanges in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day during the motion of thanks on the President's Address in the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, after Gandhi attempted to quote from a magazine article that cited excerpts from the unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General MM Naravane, referring to the Doklam standoff with China.

Parliamentary Rules Upheld Amid Disruptions

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) objected to the Leader of Opposition's attempt to read from the unpublished memoir, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stating that material from an unpublished book could not be quoted in the House. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla upheld the objection, ruling that unpublished material could not be read out.

The standoff led to repeated disruptions in the House, with opposition members demanding that Gandhi be allowed to speak, while treasury bench members insisted that parliamentary rules be followed. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav later supported Gandhi, saying the issue relating to China was sensitive and warranted discussion.

The standoff continued for nearly 30 minutes, with disruptions from both sides, as the ruling party maintained that the opposition could not read from an unpublished article or book. Further, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also intervened during the exchange as the House remained divided over the issue, before the proceedings moved ahead amid continued interruption.