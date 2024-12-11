PHOTOS: Kalidas Jayaram's Sangeet event attended by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Seema among prominent names

Actor Kalidas Jayaram, son of Jayaram and Parvathy, tied the knot with Tarini Kalingarayar on December 8 at Guruvayur Temple, with Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin attending the star-studded 'Sangeet' ceremony in Chennai.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 12:42 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

The wedding celebrations of actor Kalidas Jayaram, the son of renowned actors Jayaram and Parvathy, are currently the talk of social media. The couple's 'Sangeet' ceremony was held earlier in Chennai and was a star-studded affair, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his family in attendance, along with actress Seema, director Vijay, and other notable figures.

 Kalidas recently tied the knot with Tarini Kalingarayar, a Chennai native, on December 8 in a ceremony held at Guruvayur Temple. The intimate yet grand event was attended by close family members and friends.  
 

Photos and videos of the couple's 'Sangeet' ceremony have gone viral, drawing widespread attention on social media platforms.  

Kalidas, affectionately called Kannan, has been a well-recognized face among Malayalis since his childhood. He began his journey as a child artist in films such as 'Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal' and 'Ente Veedu Appuvinteyum'. Over the years, Kalidas has grown into one of the most prominent actors in the South Indian film industry. 

The engagement of Kalidas and Tarini took place on November 10, and Kalidas had previously confirmed their relationship by sharing photos with her on social media.  

Kalidas’s last release was Rajni, a crime thriller featuring a strong supporting cast that includes Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Reba Monica John, Ashwin Kumar, Sreekanth Murali, Vincent Vadakkan, Ramesh Khanna, Poo Ramu, Shaun Romy, and Karunakaran. The film is both directed and written by Vinil Scariah Varghese.  

