CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali alleged the BJP was interfering in Tamil Nadu's government formation, questioning the Governor's delay in inviting Vijay's TVK, the single-largest party, to prove its majority on the floor of the House.

CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali on Friday alleged that the BJP was attempting to interfere in the government formation process in Tamil Nadu and questioned the Governor's delay in inviting the single-largest party to form the government.

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Speaking to ANI, Ali said Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, had emerged as the single-largest party and should be allowed to prove its majority on the floor of the House. "Our party has said not just today but from day one that public opinion is in favour of Vijay's party. They have emerged as the single largest party, and till now, it has been the tradition that the Governor calls those who have the most seats and gives them a chance to prove their majority inside the assembly," Ali said.

Questioning the role of the Governor, the CPI(M) leader alleged that he was acting on the instructions of the BJP. "Why is the Governor not doing this? It seems that he is acting on the instructions of the BJP. The BJP wants to interfere in the government-forming process in Tamil Nadu," she alleged.

Governor seeks proof of majority

This comes after Governor Arlekar on Thursday invited TVK's Vijay to Lok Bhavan, and explained that the requisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, essential for forming the Government, has not been established. According to sources, the Governor sought clarity on the "magic number" required for government formation and asked Vijay to furnish details of legislators backing TVK's claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu. Arlekar's not callling Vijay to form the government has drawn fiery remarks and allegations from its leaders.

Alliance arithmetic in focus

The cinematic entrance of actor-turned-politician Vijay with a mandate of 108 seats has changed all equations in the state as the parties look to form new alliances, ditching their reliable partners.

After Congress decided to support TVK with its five seats, other DMK alliance partners are also looking to follow the same path to have their say in the governance. Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (CPI) both are separately holding an executive meeting to discuss whether they will withdraw their support to Vijay. Both parties have two MLAs each. Their support will take the TVK alliance tally to 117, just one short of the majority. (ANI)