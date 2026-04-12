CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby voiced confidence in the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance winning the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls, attributing it to strong public support for the state government's popular welfare schemes.

CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby on Sunday expressed confidence that the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), will secure another term in Tamil Nadu, citing strong public support and the impact of welfare schemes implemented by the state government.

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'Growing and Strong Coalition'

Speaking about the alliance dynamics and public sentiment ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls, Baby said the CPI(M), along with the CPI and several other parties, is part of the broader DMK-led alliance, which he described as a "growing and strong coalition" of nearly 23 parties. "This alliance of nearly 23 parties is growing strong. After coming to Chennai and attending two public meetings, I could see the enthusiasm among the masses. People are going to vote for the DMK-led alliance because of the pro-people policies of the DMK government under MK Stalin. It has been widely welcomed by the people, especially the poor people," he said.

He further highlighted that several social welfare schemes launched by the DMK government have been well received, particularly among economically weaker sections. "Many social welfare schemes have been launched by this government, and we are confident it will secure another term," Baby added.

DMK Manifesto Highlights

Baby's remarks come amid growing political activity in the state as parties within the SPA ramp up their outreach campaigns ahead of upcoming electoral battles in the state. Last month, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK supremo MK Stalin unveiled the party's manifesto for the upcoming state assembly elections, announcing key welfare measures, including the expansion of the breakfast scheme and enhancement of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, under which financial assistance will be increased to Rs 2,000 for women.

Addressing a press conference in Chennai, Stalin said Tamil Nadu has emerged as a leading state under the Dravidian model of governance, highlighting the success of various welfare schemes and expressing confidence that the DMK will return to power for a seventh time with continued public support.

The Electoral Contest

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led SPA, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight.

Election Schedule and 2021 Results

Tamil Nadu nears its Assembly elections, scheduled to be conducted in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, the DMK won 133 seats, with Congress winning 18 and PMK winning five, VCK winning four, and others winning eight seats. The SPA won 159 seats collectively. While the NDA won 75 seats, the AIADMK emerged as the largest party in the alliance with 66 seats. (ANI)