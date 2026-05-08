CPI(M)'s M.A. Baby stated only Vijay's TVK has the chance to form a government in Tamil Nadu. He confirmed Left parties and VCK are consulting to support TVK, criticizing the Governor for delaying the invitation to the single largest party.

Left Parties Back Vijay's TVK for Govt Formation

CPI(M) General Secretary M.A. Baby on Friday said that only TVK has the possibility of forming a government with a majority when the Assembly meets. Speaking about the meeting of VCK and Left parties, MA Baby said that all participating parties would take necessary steps to ensure that Vijay is invited to form the government. He further added that the AIADMK will not secure the required support, stating that only a fixed number of MLAs have been elected by the people and legislators cannot be "imported" from elsewhere.

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According to his assessment, only TVK stands in a position to potentially secure a majority and form the government in the upcoming Assembly. Speaking to ANI, Baby said, "AIADMK is not going to get the required support because there is a specific number of MLAs elected by people. MLAs cannot be imported from anywhere else. According to our assessment, only TVK has the possibility of forming a government with a majority when the assembly meets."

He said CPI(M), in consultation with CPI and VCK, has decided to hold further discussions within hours to take a collective view aimed at avoiding what he termed a "manufactured stalemate" and to respect the mandate given by the people of Tamil Nadu. "We, CPI(M) in consultation with other friendly parties, CPI and VCK, have decided that within a hours' time, we will consult and take a view as a result of which this manufactured stalemate can be avoided, and the overall verdict given by the people of Tamil Nadu can be respected. The single largest party should be able to form a government. What is required for that, these three parties are consulting, and we will take a decision within a few hours," he added.

Governor's Inaction 'Intriguing and Disturbing'

MA Baby said Tamil Nadu polls produced no majority, but TVK was the single largest party and should have been invited to form a government and prove its majority in the Assembly. He questioned the Governor's decision, calling it "intriguing and disturbing," and stressed adherence to democratic practice. He further says, "The Tamil Nadu election results could not produce a party having a majority. But Mr Vijay's TVK turned out to be the single largest party short of a majority for a few seats. Going by the practice, the largest party should have been invited to form the government, and a specific time period should have been given to prove his majority on the floor of the house. Why the Honourable Governor of Tamil Nadu did not do this is highly intriguing, and it is disturbing. In this particular situation, to avoid any other problem in the democratic process."

The Path to Majority: Coalition Math

Vijay's TVK has been working to garner support from other parties to form a government in Tamil Nadu since the verdict delivered a fractured mandate. Congress has offered conditional support to the TVK's Vijay to form a government in Tamil Nadu and severed its ties with the DMK.

Vijay's TVK has been working to garner support from other parties to form a government in Tamil Nadu since the verdict delivered a fractured mandate. With the support of five Congress MLAs, the alliance stands at 113, still five short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member assembly.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan has said the party's high-level committee would meet in the evening to discuss the current political situation in Tamil Nadu, including an invitation from TVK seeking support for government formation. VCK's two seats will help Vijay reach closer to the majority mark.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) also held an executive meeting to discuss whether they would support Vijay. They both have two seats each.

If CPI (M), CPI and VCK come together, along with Congress, Vijay's TVK will cross the majority mark, forming the government in his first attempt. (ANI)

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