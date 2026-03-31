CPI leader Vahida Nizam released the party's election manifesto, saying it encompasses all sections of society. She stated the primary political focus is to defeat the BJP-AIADMK alliance, calling the BJP 'an evil for Indian democracy'.

CPI Manifesto Focuses on Defeating BJP

CPI leader Vahida Nizam on Tuesday announced the release of the party's election manifesto, stating that it addresses the needs of a broad cross-section of society, including farmers, youth, students, women, transgender persons, and specially abled individuals.

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Speaking to ANI, Nizam said the central political objective of the manifesto is to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party, which she alleged is attempting to establish a foothold in Tamil Nadu in alliance with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. "Communist Party of India Tamil Nadu State Council has released its election manifesto today... that encompasses the entire cross-section of the society, farmers, youth, students, women, transgender, and specially abled people... The political focus of our manifesto is to defeat the BJP, which is trying to find its foothold in Tamil Nadu, riding along with the AIADMK. BJP is an evil for Indian democracy," said Nizam.

Alliance Dynamics and Electoral Contest

The Communist Party of India, which will be contesting elections on five seats in the Tamil Nadu elections, as part of the Secular Progressive Alliance led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Apart from CPI, other allies include Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), VCK, and MDMK. Other smaller parties in the alliance include the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), Indian Union Muslim League, and several other regional parties.

The DMK will contest 164 out of the 234 constituencies in the state, while 70 seats have been allocated to its alliance partners.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main electoral contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay-led TVK is attempting to turn the state elections into a three-way contest.