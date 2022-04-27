Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    COVID review meet: PM Modi assesses health situation across nation in meeting with CMs

    The review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah as well as chief ministers of Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Tripura and others.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 27, 2022, 1:14 PM IST

    Amid rising COVID cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with Chief Ministers through video conferencing to assess the health situation across the nation. Apart from the Prime Minister and senior officials of the Prime Minister’s Office, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and officials from their respective Ministries are also present at the meeting.

    Amid the spike in cases, the review meeting was attended by Chief Ministers of Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Tripura and others.

    As per sources, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan made a presentation on the present situation of COVID, the extent of vaccination, especially the booster drive, and the trajectory of cases in certain states.

    India reported 2,927 new coronavirus cases — up from the previous day’s 2,483 — in the last 24 hours as of 8 am Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. The active cases in India climbed to 16,279 from 15,636. The country also reported 32 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    PM Modi on Sunday’s Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast urged people to stay alert for COVID-19 during the festival season. He advised people to wear masks and wash their hands at regular intervals to keep COVID at bay.

    “The festival of Eid, Akshaya Tritiya, birth anniversary of Bhagwan Parashuram and Vaishakh Budh Purnima will be celebrated in the coming days. All these festivals are festivals of restraint, purity, charity and harmony. Advance greetings to all of you on the occasion of these festivals. Celebrate these festivals with great gaiety and harmony,” PM Modi said in his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast.

    With several festivals coming up, PM Modi had on Sunday urged people to stay alert to the threat from the coronavirus and continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks and frequently washing hands.

