    COVID guidelines revised, govt removes 7-day mandatory quarantine rule

    As per the new guideline, the mandatory 72-hour report of RT-PCR is not required anymore and the travellers can show their Full Vaccination Certificate. According to the Union Health Ministry, the new recommendations will go into effect on Monday, February 14.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 10, 2022, 1:55 PM IST
    The Indian government has released new COVID-19 rules for incoming overseas travellers. According to the revised guidelines, the obligatory 72-hour RT-PCR report is no longer required, and travellers can now display their full vaccination certificate. According to the Union Health Ministry, the new recommendations will go into effect on Monday, February 14.

    Passengers who have completed the Self Declaration Form on the Air Suvidha portal and uploaded the negative RT-PCR test report within 72 hours or COVID -19 immunisation certificate will be allowed to board. However, this option is only available to travellers travelling from one of the 72 countries whose immunisation programmes the Indian government recognises as part of a reciprocal arrangement. Canada, Hong Kong, the United States, the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Qatar, Australia, New Zealand, and a few European countries are among them.

     

    Furthermore, the government has lifted the 'At Risk' designation from several nations with a significant Omicron case burden. The government has also repealed the 7-day mandated quarantine requirement, and all travellers will self-monitor their health for the following 14 days after their arrival.

    Samples will no longer be given at airports and ports, and travellers will be able to depart the airport by providing a sample for random sampling. According to the criteria, 2% of the total passengers must undertake random post-arrival testing at the airport. The ministry emphasised the "need to monitor the constantly evolving" COVID-19 virus, but also admitted that "economic activity must continue unabated."

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2022, 1:55 PM IST
