A Delhi court has granted riot case accused Tahir Hussain permission to occupy a private room and have a family attendant during his scheduled surgery at RML Hospital, dismissing Delhi Police objections regarding security and special treatment.

Court Grants Tahir Hussain Private Room For Surgery At RML Hospital

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): A Delhi Court allowed Delhi Riots larger conspiracy case accused Tahir Hussain to occupy a private room for his surgery at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. A relative has also been allowed as an attendant. His surgery is scheduled on November 19.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai of Karkardooma District Court allowed the application of Tahir Hussain seeking a private room in the hospital and the facility of an immediate blood relative as an attendant in view of his security and public attention. The court allowed the application after noting that the surgery of the accused has already been verified by the Deputy Superintendent, Central Jail Tihar, for which the applicant was to be admitted in the RML Hospital on November 17, and the surgery will be performed on November 19.

"Considering the facts and rulings as relied upon by the Ld. Counsel for the applicant/accused, the application is allowed. Accordingly, the applicant is allowed to occupy one private/single occupancy room during the period of his admission in the RML Hospital," ASJ Bajpai ordered on November 17.

The court further allowed that, at a single time, the applicant is allowed to be attended only by one of the following three family members, namely Shama Anjum (Wife), Shariq (Son), Shadab (Son) and Rafia Zara Hussain (Daughter). Delhi police had opposed the application, and it was submitted in the reply that the accused cannot seek admission in a private/single occupancy room as a matter of right, despite the fact that the applicant is willing to bear all the expenses. Further, the ground taken by the applicant of his security and public attention is also unreasonable, and the State as well as the Hospital are fully competent to handle any issue of security and public attention, the police said. (ANI)