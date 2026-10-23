The Rouse Avenue court has permitted six Ukrainian nationals and US citizen Matthew Aaron Vandyke to remain outside India until February 24 amid ongoing NIA investigations regarding the Myanmar training camp case.

Court Extends Relief to Foreign Nationals in Myanmar Case

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Friday extended permission for six Ukrainian nationals accused in the Myanmar Training Camp case to stay outside India until the next date of hearing on February 24. The court also permitted Matthew Aaron Vandyke to travel to the USA. Special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma heard the matter. Vandyke appeared physically before the court to attend the hearing.

During the hearing, the NIA submitted that further investigation was underway and said it would inform the court about developments in the investigation on the next date of hearing. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Rahul Tyagi, along with advocates Jatin Khatri and Amit Rohila, appeared for the NIA. The court also kept Vandyke's application pending, seeking the release of his articles. The counsel for the Ukrainian nationals submitted that they were unwell. After hearing their submissions, the court extended their permission to stay outside India.

Background of the Travel Permissions

On September 24, the Special NIA court at Rouse Avenue had granted permission to US national Matthew Aaron Vandyke and six Ukrainian nationals to travel to the USA and Ukraine, respectively, to meet their families for one month, subject to certain conditions and formalities. The court had allowed Vandyke to travel to the USA and the six Ukrainian nationals to travel to Ukraine to meet their families for one month.

The court had directed them to return to India after the expiry of one month and inform the court within 72 hours. Vandyke appeared before the court after returning to India. All seven foreign nationals had been granted default bail by the court. While hearing the applications, the court had noted that the accused persons had shown their willingness to join the investigation whenever required by the NIA.

Case Details and Court Directives

The court had ordered that accused Matthew Aaron Vandyke and his co-accused, Hurba Petro, Slyviak Taras, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Stefankiv Marian, Honcharuk Maksim alias Maksym, and Kaminskyi Viktor, were allowed to travel abroad to the USA and Ukraine, respectively, for a period of one month, calculated from the date they boarded their flights, subject to certain conditions. The court had also directed them to join the investigation through video conferencing or physically, as required by the NIA. (ANI)

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