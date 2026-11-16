Saket District Court has granted an eight-week interim bail extension to Karamvir Singh, a primary accused in the May 2026 building collapse, citing his ongoing medical issues and age, keeping the order in effect until January 16, 2027.

Court Extends Interim Bail for Saket Building Collapse Accused

The Saket District Court has extended the interim bail of the building owner for eight weeks on age and medical grounds. He is one of the accused in the Saket building collapse case of May 2026. Delhi Police has already filed a charge sheet against three accused persons. Six people died, and several others were injured in the incident.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Pawan Kumar on Saturday extended the interim bail after considering the submissions and medical conditions of Karamvir Singh. "The applicant is 71 years old and has been suffering from various ailments. Considering the age and above-mentioned medical condition of the applicant, it would not be appropriate to send the applicant to custody, and accordingly, the interim bail of the accused is further extended for the period of 08 weeks, till 16.01.2027, on the same terms and conditions," ASJ Pawan Kumar ordered on November 14.