'Brazen disrespect to Constitution, nation anthem': TN Governor walks out of Assembly, boycotts annual address

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi walked out of the Assembly on Monday, after the National Anthem was not played following the rendition of the Tamil Thai Vazhthu (Tamil Invocation Song).

Constitution of Bharat insulted TN Governor boycotts annual address after national anthem row erupts snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 10:47 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 11:04 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi walked out of the Assembly on Monday, after the National Anthem was not played following the rendition of the Tamil Thai Vazhthu (Tamil Invocation Song). The incident unfolded during the Governor's customary address to the House at the commencement of the Assembly session.

Governor Ravi, who was in the Assembly for barely three minutes, reportedly reminded the House of the Constitutional practice of playing the National Anthem at the beginning and end of the Governor's address. Despite his appeal to Chief Minister MK Stalin and Speaker M Appavu, the National Anthem was not played, prompting the Governor to leave the House in protest.

Following the Governor’s exit, Speaker Appavu read the Governor’s speech to the Assembly, as per the procedure.

The incident drew sharp political reactions. The Raj Bhavan issued a statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating, "The Constitution of Bharat and the National Anthem were once again insulted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly today. Respecting the National Anthem is among the first Fundamental Duty as enshrined in our Constitution. It is sung in all the state legislatures at the beginning and the end of Governor’s address."

"Today on arrival of Governor to the House only Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu was sung.  Governor respectfully reminded the House of its Constitutional Duty and fervently appealed to the Hon'ble Chief Minister who is the Leader of the House and the Hon'ble Speaker for singing the National Anthem. However, they cussedly refused. It is a matter of grave concern. Not to be a party to such brazen disrespect to the Constitution and the National Anthem, Governor in deep anguish left the House," the post added.

The political atmosphere in the Assembly further heated up after the Governor’s exit. Members of the opposition AIADMK held placards and raised slogans demanding justice for a student allegedly sexually assaulted at Anna University, while Congress members staged a walkout to protest against the Governor’s actions.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Four killed as KSRTC bus carrying 34 falls into gorge in Idukki, minister orders urgent inquiry dmn

Kerala: Four killed as KSRTC bus carrying 34 falls into gorge in Idukki, minister orders urgent inquiry

India's textile market to hit Rs 25.73 lakh cr by 2030, create 60 million jobs: Union Minister Giriraj Singh shk

India's textile market to hit Rs 25.73 lakh cr by 2030, create 60 million jobs: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

IC 814 hero Captain Devi Sharan retires after 40 years, reflects on lessons from 1999 hijacking (WATCH) snt

IC-814 hero Captain Devi Sharan retires after 40 years, reflects on lessons from 1999 hijacking (WATCH)

Bengaluru Karnataka weather update low temperatures persist check 7 day forecast inside gcw

Bengaluru, Karnataka weather update: Low temperatures persist | Check 7-day forecast inside

Mahakumbh 2025: Medical Observation Rooms set up at key railway stations for pilgrims' health and safety

Mahakumbh 2025: Medical Observation Rooms set up at key railway stations for pilgrims' health and safety

Recent Stories

Actor Vishal's appearance sparks online buzz about health concerns; check details AJR

Actor Vishal's appearance sparks online buzz about health concerns; check details

Kerala: Four killed as KSRTC bus carrying 34 falls into gorge in Idukki, minister orders urgent inquiry dmn

Kerala: Four killed as KSRTC bus carrying 34 falls into gorge in Idukki, minister orders urgent inquiry

School Holidays 2025: Check out full list HERE NTI

School Holidays 2025: Check out full list HERE

Makar Sankranti 2025 HOLIDAYS: Schools, Colleges to have week-long off? Check HERE ATG

Makar Sankranti 2025 HOLIDAYS: Schools, Colleges to have week-long off? Check HERE

Apple iPhone SE 4 cost REVEALED? Will it cost more than its predecessor? gcw

iPhone SE 4 cost REVEALED? Will it cost more than its predecessor?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon