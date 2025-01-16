Constitution gallery inaugurated at Mahakumbh Mela by UP Minister Suresh Khanna

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna inaugurated the Constitution Gallery at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025. The gallery features exhibits on the history and significance of the Indian Constitution, aiming to educate visitors about its creation and evolution.

Constitution gallery inaugurated at Mahakumbh Mela by UP Minister Suresh Khanna
Author
Asianet Newsable English
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 6:25 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 6:25 PM IST


The beautifully adorned Constitution Gallery, located on Triveni Marg for Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, was inaugurated on Thursday by Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna. The event featured a tour of the exhibition and a curated library on Indian Constitution by the minister and chief guest Khanna as well as distinguished guests.

Adding to the grandeur of the inaugural ceremony, the Indian Army Band performed a musical repertoire of patriotic songs, including Vande Mataram.

Justice J.J. Munir of the Allahabad High Court delivered the keynote address at the event, while Dr. Ashish Gautam, President of Divya Prem Seva Mission, presided over the proceedings.

During his address, Justice Munir emphasized that the Constitution governs the entire nation and that no society can thrive without a framework of laws. He lauded the Constitution Gallery as an initiative that will enlighten the younger generation about the significance of the Constitution, expressing hope that similar efforts would continue in the future.

Minister Suresh Khanna highlighted the importance of organizing the gallery at the globally renowned Mahakumbh. He remarked that the initiative aims to educate fairgoers about the Constitution’s creation, implementation, and various articles. He said, "The gallery also offers detailed information through audio presentations."

He underscored the Constitution's adaptability through its amendment process, which enables it to evolve with societal needs. Reflecting on past amendments, he noted that while the current government amends the Constitution in alignment with public sentiment, previous regimes misused the amendment process for 55 consecutive years for personal and political gains, thereby altering its fundamental ethos.

Dr Ashish Gautam addressed the gathering with insights into the Constitution's legacy, remarking on the symbolic use of its copies in public discourse. He noted that many who 'brandish' these copies may not even possess or have read the original manuscript, which was meticulously handwritten in Hindi and English.

The exhibition at the Constitution Gallery provides a rich display of historical milestones, documents, and the contributions of notable figures in framing the Indian Constitution.

Visitors are offered an immersive experience of this pivotal chapter in India’s history through pictures, replicas, and audio presentations of Constituent Assembly debates.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING 12 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur snt

BREAKING: 12 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Foot-powered flour mill from Ghaziabad wows visitors at Mahakumbh exhibition

Foot-powered flour mill from Ghaziabad wows visitors at Mahakumbh exhibition

Mahakumbh 2025 set to generate Rs.35 crore business for UP's handicrafts at Sangam market

Mahakumbh 2025 set to generate Rs.35 crore business for UP's handicrafts at Sangam market

Chaos in Pune as container truck crashes into multiple vehicles, injures two women while fleeing dmn

Chaos in Pune after container truck collides with multiple vehicles, injures two women while fleeing (WATCH)

BREAKING: Saif Ali Khan's attacker demanded Rs 1 crore, reveals police in FIR shk

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker demanded Rs 1 crore, reveals police in FIR

Recent Stories

Teenage student goes on stabbing rampage at Slovak high school; two dead, one critical dmn

Teenage student goes on stabbing rampage at Slovak high school; two dead, one critical

BREAKING 12 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur snt

BREAKING: 12 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Southwest Airlines Stock In Spotlight On Federal Lawsuit For Operating Chronically Delayed Flights: Retail Sentiment Plummets

Southwest Airlines Stock In Spotlight On Federal Lawsuit For Operating Chronically Delayed Flights: Retail Sentiment Plummets

US Bancorp Stock Draws Attention After Upbeat Q4: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

US Bancorp Stock Draws Attention After Upbeat Q4: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Nvidia Stock Rises After CEO Jensen Huang Brushes Aside Rumors About AI Giant Cutting Chip Orders: Retail's Bullish

Nvidia Stock Rises After CEO Jensen Huang Brushes Aside Rumors About AI Giant Cutting Chip Orders: Retail's Bullish

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Best Moments as Bhutan Women’s Team Shines with 66-22 Victory Over Germany

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Best Moments as Bhutan Women’s Team Shines with 66-22 Victory Over Germany

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Thrilling Moments as England's Men's Team Triumphs Over Malaysia 52-32

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Thrilling Moments as England's Men's Team Triumphs Over Malaysia 52-32

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as New Zealand's Women's Team Win Against Peru 66-26

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as New Zealand's Women's Team Win Against Peru 66-26

Video Icon
Rapidly Growing Wildfire Erupts in San Bernardino #CaliforniaWildfire

Rapidly Growing Wildfire Erupts in San Bernardino #CaliforniaWildfire

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Match Highlights as South Africa Dominates Poland 78-2

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Match Highlights as South Africa Dominates Poland 78-2

Video Icon