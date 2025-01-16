Constitution gallery inaugurated at Mahakumbh Mela by UP Minister Suresh Khanna

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna inaugurated the Constitution Gallery at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025. The gallery features exhibits on the history and significance of the Indian Constitution, aiming to educate visitors about its creation and evolution.



The beautifully adorned Constitution Gallery, located on Triveni Marg for Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, was inaugurated on Thursday by Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna. The event featured a tour of the exhibition and a curated library on Indian Constitution by the minister and chief guest Khanna as well as distinguished guests.

Adding to the grandeur of the inaugural ceremony, the Indian Army Band performed a musical repertoire of patriotic songs, including Vande Mataram.

Justice J.J. Munir of the Allahabad High Court delivered the keynote address at the event, while Dr. Ashish Gautam, President of Divya Prem Seva Mission, presided over the proceedings.

During his address, Justice Munir emphasized that the Constitution governs the entire nation and that no society can thrive without a framework of laws. He lauded the Constitution Gallery as an initiative that will enlighten the younger generation about the significance of the Constitution, expressing hope that similar efforts would continue in the future.

Minister Suresh Khanna highlighted the importance of organizing the gallery at the globally renowned Mahakumbh. He remarked that the initiative aims to educate fairgoers about the Constitution’s creation, implementation, and various articles. He said, "The gallery also offers detailed information through audio presentations."

He underscored the Constitution's adaptability through its amendment process, which enables it to evolve with societal needs. Reflecting on past amendments, he noted that while the current government amends the Constitution in alignment with public sentiment, previous regimes misused the amendment process for 55 consecutive years for personal and political gains, thereby altering its fundamental ethos.

Dr Ashish Gautam addressed the gathering with insights into the Constitution's legacy, remarking on the symbolic use of its copies in public discourse. He noted that many who 'brandish' these copies may not even possess or have read the original manuscript, which was meticulously handwritten in Hindi and English.

The exhibition at the Constitution Gallery provides a rich display of historical milestones, documents, and the contributions of notable figures in framing the Indian Constitution.

Visitors are offered an immersive experience of this pivotal chapter in India’s history through pictures, replicas, and audio presentations of Constituent Assembly debates.

Latest Videos