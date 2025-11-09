At the JSS AHER convocation in Mysuru, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan urged graduates to be consistent and resilient. He quoted Swami Vivekananda, praised NEP 2020, and advised on social media use and contributing to Viksit Bharat 2047.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan graced the 16th Convocation Ceremony of JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research (JSS AHER) held today at Sri Shivarathreeshwara Nagara, Mysuru. In his convocation address, the Vice-President underscored the importance of consistency as the key to success, urging each graduate to recognise their unique talents and set personal goals aligned with their own rhythm of achievement.

'Arise, Awake, and Stop Not'

Evoking the immortal words of Swami Vivekananda, he motivated the graduates to "Arise, Awake, and Stop Not Till the Goal is Reached," emphasising perseverance and resilience in the face of challenges.

Praise for NEP 2020 and Guidance for Graduates

Highlighting Karnataka's rich cultural heritage and Kannada's recognition as a Classical Language, he lauded the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) for its emphasis on interdisciplinary learning and flexibility, which empower hardworking students to adapt and excel.

The Vice-President also stressed the judicious use of social media, reminding young graduates to maintain self-discipline and balance their online presence with real-world responsibilities. He called upon them to show respect and attention to their parents and to adopt positive qualities from others rather than dwell on negatives.

A Call to Nation-Building

In his concluding remarks, the Vice-President invoked the ancient wisdom that "Knowledge is the real wealth," encouraging graduates to carry forth the light of wisdom, inspire future generations, and contribute humbly yet decisively to nation-building, in alignment with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Convocation Highlights

A total of 2,925 students were awarded Degrees, Diplomas, and Fellowships during the Convocation Ceremony. Sixteen Gold Medallists from different academic disciplines were also felicitated by the Vice-President.

The ceremony was graced by eminent dignitaries, including the Governor of Karnataka, Thaawar Chand Gehlot; Chancellor of JSS AHER, Jagadguru Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji; Former Supreme Court Judge, Justice Sri Shivaraj V. Patil; and other distinguished guests.