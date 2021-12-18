Conman from Kerala who duped over 30 women across India arrested near Mumbai

A person from Kerala has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly swindling crores of rupees from women after promising them marriage. The investigation found that more than 30 women from different states were victims of this scam allegedly operated by Prajit Keje. According to the police, Prajit allegedly scouted his victims from matrimonial sites.

The accused was arrested by the Kapurbawdi police in Thane. The investigation was started based on a complaint lodged by a girl in Thalassery, Kerala. The victim, hailing from Mahe, had met Prajit on one of the matrimonial sites between August and December. Over the course of frequent interactions, the accused promised to marry the victim and even had physical relations with her.

Having entrapped her, the accused told the victim that he had recently sold his hotel in Paris and that the Reserve Bank of India had for some reason withheld the money that is due to him. He allegedly asked her to provide him with some money urgently and promised to pay back double the amount after his payment was retrieved. According to police, the victim paid Prajit Rs 16.86 lakh following which he went underground.

After the investigation into the cheating case began, the victim and the police laid a trap. They conveyed to him that she had sold her flat and received a lot of money from which she could lend him some more. Overpowered by greed, the police say, Prajit resurfaced. The victim told him that she would hand over the cash only in person. They met in Thane, and the police team arrested Prajit on the spot.

Subsequent investigations revealed that several women had been robbed in a similar manner. He had swindled more than Rs 2.5 crore by cheating women in Mumbai, Kerala, Bengaluru and Kolkata. He also sexually abused many of the victims. The police believe that the number of victims could increase as the investigation into his past goes deeper. Prajit is currently in police custody. Police are also on the lookout for two of Prajit's aides who are part of this conspiracy.

