Congress leader Hussain Dalwai called the Supreme Court's denial of bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case 'wrong,' arguing their long incarceration without proof is unjust. The SC cited their 'central' roles for the denial.

Congress Leader Calls SC Decision 'Wrong'

Congress leader Hussain Dalwai on Monday disagreed with Supreme Court's decision to deny bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in case pertaining to an alleged larger conspiracy in the 2020 Delhi riots and said if they are guilty they should be punished and keeping them behind bars for five years means that the government has no proof of their involvement. He said decision of Supreme Court is wrong. "They have been in prison for five years. If you have proof of their involvement, just give them their punishment. Not giving them bail and keeping them behind bars for five years means that the government has no proof of their involvement. The two have lost their youth in prison. This decision of the SC is wrong," Dalwai said.

Supreme Court's Rationale for Bail Denial

The Supreme Court on Monday denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in a case pertaining to an alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 north-east Delhi riots. However, the SC granted bail to Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmad.

The Court noted that Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam stand on a "qualitatively different footing" both in terms of prosecution and evidence. It noted that their roles were "central" to the alleged offences. As regards these two, though the period of incarceration is continued and long it does not violate the Constitutional mandate or override the statutory embargo under the laws.

The bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria delivered the judgment on the bail pleas filed by Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmed. Earlier, the apex court had reserved its verdict on December 10 after hearing detailed arguments from all parties.

BCI Chairman Backs Court's Order

BJP MP and Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra backed the Supreme Court's denial of the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots, saying that the "investigation will gain momentum" when the accused remain inside the jail. "The Supreme Court has given a very reasoned order. The Supreme Court, while rejecting bail, said that the 'conspiracy' of these two persons is prima facie established; therefore, bail cannot be granted in this situation. Certainly, when they remain inside jail, the investigation will gain momentum," he said.

Previous High Court Ruling

Delhi High Court had on September 2, 2025, rejected the bail plea of nine accused, including Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, in connection with the case. (ANI)