Congress opposes the FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026, set for Parliament. Calling it 'draconian' and 'unconstitutional', the party has called for a protest and vowed to block the legislation 'under any circumstances', urging its MPs to be present.

The Congress on Tuesday said that the BJP-led government is planning to "bulldoze the FCRA Amendments" in Parliament on Wednesday and that the party "will not allow this legislation to be passed under any circumstances". The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, has been listed for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha tomorrow.

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Congress Vows to Block 'Draconian' Bill

In a post on X, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said it is "a blatantly unconstitutional law"and the party will hold a protest outside Parliament tomorrow morning. Terming the bill as "draconian", he said Congress MPs have been urgently asked to reach Delhi and attend Parliament tomorrow.

"The BJP is planning to bulldoze the FCRA Amendments tomorrow in Parliament - at a time when the Congress and many Opposition parties are in the of an intense election season. This is a blatantly unconstitutional law, which will destroy NGOs and community organisations - especially those run by minority communities. We will not allow the BJP to arm-twist honest philanthropic institutions through this draconian bill," Venugopal said in a post on X.

"Congress MPs have been urgently asked to reach Delhi and attend Parliament tomorrow. Congress will be holding a protest outside Parliament at 10.30am against this Bill - we will not allow this to be passed under any circumstances," he added.

The government has also listed Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026 for passing in Lok Sabha tomorrow. The budget session of Parliament is slated conclude on April 2.

Kerala CM Echoes Concerns, Criticises Congress

Earlier in the day, Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act amendment has created a sense of insecurity among a section of society and demanded that the centre withdraw the measure.

"The FCRA amendment has created serious concern among minority communities. It is causing a sense of insecurity among a section of the country. The central government should not adopt an approach that alienates any group. The Centre's stance is dangerous. The central government must urgently correct this and completely withdraw the measure," he said.

"Has Congress stated its position on the FCRA amendment? The Congress continues to follow its old soft Hindutva stance," he added. (ANI)