Congress announced it will press for the impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Jairam Ramesh alleged Kumar has been 'brutally exposed' by his own colleagues and has 'lost all administrative and moral right to continue in office'.

Congress on Wednesday said that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has "lost all administrative and moral right to continue in office” alleging that he has been “brutally exposed by his own two colleagues” and that the opposition parties will press for impeachment of the CEC.

Congress Demands CEC's Impeachment

In a post on X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also attacked the Modi government, alleging that Kumar has “functioned as a hatchet man”. Opposition parties have mounted an attack on the government following a report by the Indian Express that said that decisions taken on the Special Intensive Regulation (SIR) process were objected to by two of the three Election Commissioners.

According to the report, "Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected at least 14 times over the last 10 months to decisions taken and orders issued without their knowledge."

Jariam Ramesh alleged that the CEC has "proved to be an absolute disgrace to the Constitutional post he holds”. “His integrity of purpose, impartiality of intent and independence of action have always been extremely dubious. 73 Opposition MPs had moved an impeachment motion against him on April 24, 2026. That is still pending. Meanwhile, today he stands brutally exposed by his own two colleagues. And undoubtedly, Opposition MPs in both Houses now will be moving impeachment motions if there is a special session, since the Monsoon Session has not been prorogued for an unprecedented 43 days,” the Congress leader said.

“Mr. Gyanesh Kumar has functioned as a hatchet man for the Union Home Minister who, in turn, is the designated executor of the PM’s wishes. What the CEC has been doing is with the full knowledge, support and, in fact, at the instigation of the PM and HM themselves. #Gyaneshgate has been orchestrated by G2. Of that there can be no doubt. The CEC has lost all administrative and moral right to continue in office,” he added.

Supreme Court's Stance on EC Selection

Jairam Ramesh also referred to the Supreme Court delivering a split verdict on the question of whether a selection committee to appoint election commissioners is valid. “Justice Datta has, through pointed and straightforward questions, highlighted the degree of central government control over the committee. He has rightly asked, can a PM’s nominee go against the PM? The validity of the selection committee will now be examined by a larger bench, but Justice Datta’s judgment confirms that the CEC must be free from the government’s control if it is to be effective,” the Congress leader said.

Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Allegation Vindicated

Jairam Ramesh said Rahul Gandhi stands vindicated over his “vote chori” allegations. “In March 2023, the Supreme Court, in Anoop Baranwal v. Union of India, directed that the CEC and ECs be appointed by the President on the recommendation of a committee comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition and Chief Justice of India. Later that year, the Modi government replaced the CJI with a Union Cabinet Minister through the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023, altering the Court-mandated selection mechanism and overriding the Court’s direction to keep the Election Commission independent of Executive control. The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha raised the issue of Vote Chori over fifteen months ago. He stands vindicated more than ever before,” he said.

Election Commission Defends Internal Processes

The Election Commission on Wednesday responded to the report by the Indian Express that had said that decisions taken on the Special Intensive Regulation (SIR) process were objected to by two of the three Election Commissioners.

In a statement, the commission said that all orders by the body carry full legal sanction and any queries raised by members at the stage of drafting procedures were standard practice. "The ECI is a constitutional body that functions under the strict mandate of Article 324 of the Constitution, statutory rules and established institutional conventions. The Commission operates as a multi-member constitutional body. Written notes, observations, technical suggestions and internal checks-and-balances are standard, ongoing practices designed to ensure complete transparency, legal compliance and operational rigour. All actions of ECI have been in accordance of laws and instructions of the Commission,” the statement said.

“All official orders, decisions and administrative directions issued by the Commission carry full legal sanctions and follow established statutory procedures... Any operational queries or inputs raised by Commission members during draft stages are part of standard administrative practice aimed at safeguarding voter rights. The suggestions given by the Commissioners were for further improving the electoral processes,” it added.

The Commission further said that differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberation in any institution. (ANI)

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