The Uttarakhand Congress has called for a gherao of the state assembly on Oct 27 to protest against the BJP government's 'anti-people policies'. Party chief Ganesh Godiyal also demanded Minister Rekha Arya's dismissal over a Rs 210-crore corruption charge.

Congress to Gherao Assembly, Ramps Up Poll Campaign

The Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee, led by state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal, has issued a call to gherao the state assembly in Gairsain on October 27, accusing the state government of pursuing anti-people policies and alleging corruption and unemployment. The protest will focus on 14 key issues concerning public interest.

The state Congress said the Assembly gherao would serve as a platform to amplify the voice of the people and prominently raise issues affecting the public. The State Assembly will also commence on October 27, with the proposed gherao expected to trigger a political showdown. This also comes ahead of the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly Elections, with Congress stepping up its campaign and attack on the state government.

Congress has also appointed Sandeep Gupta and Akshit Singh as National Coordinators to coordinate the party's Social Media and Digital Platforms Department activities related to the upcoming polls in the state. The appointments were made by Congress leader and CWC member Supriya Shrinate, who is the National Chairperson of the party's Social Media and Digital Platforms Department.

Godiyal Demands Minister's Dismissal Over Corruption Allegations

On Saturday, Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Ganesh Godiyal demanded the immediate dismissal of State Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya, urging Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to clarify the allegations of a Rs 210-crore corruption scandal levelled against her by her husband, even as the minister rejected the claims as "100 per cent baseless" and welcomed an official inquiry.

Speaking to ANI, Godiyal highlighted the gravity of the financial allegations, accusing the Chief Minister of shielding corruption within the cabinet.

"He claimed that the money from corruption was used to buy the benami property. This is a very serious allegation. He added that he actually complained to the Chief Minister about it. The sad part is that even after the complaint, the Chief Minister kept the minister in her position. They're already accused of committing corruption themselves and protecting it. Now, word is coming from within the BJP itself that the Chief Minister has protected corruption. The Chief Minister needs to immediately remove Rekha Arya from her ministerial post. All of this needs to be investigated, and the truth should be made public. As for their family squabble, let's put that aside, but even so, a minister can never be a helpless victim," Godiyal added. (ANI)