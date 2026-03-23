Congress MPs Pramod Tiwari and Manish Tewari slammed PM Modi's statement on the West Asia conflict as inadequate, alleging overlooked concerns and demanding a full discussion in Parliament on the government's handling of the crisis.

Congress Slams PM's Statement, Demands Discussion

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in Parliament on the ongoing West Asia conflict, alleging key concerns were overlooked, while accusing the central government of being inadequately prepared in handling its fallout.

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Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said, "He forgot to mention gas...There are long queues for LPG cylinders. The government had no preparation at all... You didn't even say two words on the death of Iran's Supreme Leader; this will have far-reaching consequences for the country... Think about the interests of the nation, not the BJP's."

Echoing the demand for a broader discussion, Congress MP Manish Tewari said the matter had already been raised in parliamentary forums. "Our people have raised this in the Business Advisory Committee as well; there should be a full discussion on this in the House... The Prime Minister has given an elaborate statement, but there is a need for discussion on this statement," he said.

PM Modi Addresses Parliament on Crisis

Earlier, addressing the Lok Sabha, PM Modi highlighted that the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran has entered its fourth week and continues to impact global markets and livelihoods. He stressed that India faces "unprecedented challenges" due to the crisis, including disruptions in trade routes and energy supplies, given the country's dependence on West Asia for crude oil and gas.

"The situation in West Asia is worrisome. This conflict has been going on for more than three weeks. It has a severe impact on the global economy and the lives of the people, and that is why the world is urging all sides for an early resolution to this conflict," PM Modi said.

Ensuring Safety of Indian Nationals

The Prime Minister also noted that nearly one crore Indians reside in Gulf countries, making the situation a matter of heightened concern. He said the government has taken steps to ensure the safety of Indian nationals, facilitate evacuations and maintain essential fuel supplies despite disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

He further stated that over 3.75 lakh Indian nationals have returned safely to the country, with at least 1,000 of them having been escorted from Iran.