Congress leaders, including Renuka Chowdhury and Jebi Mather, slammed PM Modi's national address, calling it a 'political speech' by a 'campaigner' that violated election rules. They urged the Election Commission to take action against the PM.

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury on Saturday launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his address to the nation, saying that "Prime Minister spoke not as the head of government but as a campaigner."

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"Today, the Prime Minister spoke not as the head of government but as a campaigner. On national television, he repeatedly mentioned party names, attacking Congress, yet hardly spoke of women. The Women's Reservation Bill was already passed in 2023--if there is true respect and commitment, then apply it now in the existing Lok Sabha. Instead of drama and repetition, the public wants answers...," the Congress MP told ANI.

Congress Demands Election Commission Action

Congress MP Jebi Mather termed the address a "political speech" and called for action by the Election Commission. "The PM's address was like a political speech... and this is a violation of the election rules... Election Commission should take action on this... If they agree with this, then they should also provide the same platform for the LoP of the country Rahul Gandhi...," she said.

"The Prime Minister has been in power with an absolute majority twice and had the time to bring in women's reservation and he did not. In 2023, he brought women's reservation and all the parties unanimously passed it. What stopped him from implementing the bill now? Why did they have to put those two clauses of delimitation and census?... They (BJP) have not taken any steps from 2014 to 2026. And when elections are going on in two states, all the MPs from across India are called and suddenly a constitutional amendment is brought in without an all-party meeting," she further said.

Congress MP Rajiv Shukla said a national address is never used for "politics or election campaigning" and the Election Commission should take cognizance of this because it is selectively targeting political opponents in states where elections are ongoing. "A national address is never used for politics or election campaigning, because it is funded by the government. The election commission should take cognizance of this because it is selectively targeting political opponents in states where elections are ongoing... The parties in the states where voting has concluded have been spared, like Keralam and Bihar... This had nothing to do with the women, but an electoral address... Congress had already supported the women's reservation in 2023, and it should have been implemented... Their (BJP) intention was just to cut the votes and create new constituencies under the guise of women's reservation...," he said.

PM's Address Termed 'Misleading'

Meanwhile, Congress MP Mallu Ravi criticised the content of the speech, expressing disappointment over the Prime Minister's address and calling it misleading. "t is all full of lies. It is hypocrisy. I had never expected this type of speech from the PM of India. From 16th to 17th, we have been telling the PM, HM and Govt that Congress, TMC, DMK, SP and every party is ready to pass the Women's Reservation Bill, but you have clubbed it with delimitation about which we have doubts," he said.

The Congress leaders' remarks come amid an escalating political row over the Prime Minister's address that seemed more like an election speech than a national address. (ANI)