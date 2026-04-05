Congress's Karti Chidambaram and Jairam Ramesh have slammed PM Modi's proposal to increase Lok Sabha seats, calling it a 'Weapon of Mass Distraction' that disproportionately benefits populous states and reduces the influence of southern states.

Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram on Sunday added to the accusation on Prime Minister Narendra Modi made by Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, saying that the difference between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry vs Uttar Pradesh is currently 40, which will rise to 60 under the new framework. In an X post, he wrote, "The delta between TN:Pondy vs UP is 40 now it will become 60 under the new framework. That's unacceptable."

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Congress Accuses PM of Pushing Agenda Without Consultation

Earlier today, Jairam Ramesh had accused PM Modi of pushing a proposal to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas without proper consultation. Taking it to X, he said the move disproportionately benefits larger states, reduces the relative influence of smaller and southern states, and distracts from pressing economic and foreign policy challenges.

"The PM is upto his usual tricks of making misleading statements that are meant to deceive. He says South Indian states will not be hurt in any way if the strength of the Lok Sabha is increased by 50 per cent and the number of seats of each state in the Lok Sabha is also increased by 50 per cent. This is hoodwinking the people of the country in which the PM has unique expertise. For example, the difference between UP's and Kerala's seats in the Lok Sabha is now 60. Mr Modi's proposal will increase it to 90. Similiarly the difference between UP and Tamil Nadu will increase from 41 to at least 61. Such examples can be multiplied," he wrote.

"Mr Modi is bulldozing a proposal that will work more to the benefit of larger and more populous states since their already large numbers will get further magnified. It is not just South India but states like Punjab and Haryana, and those in the North East, that will also see their relative influence decline. The nation is facing a serious economic and foreign policy crisis. All that the PM is bothered about is pushing through an increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas without meaningful consultations and widespread public debate. This is nothing but a Weapon of Mass Distraction (WMD)," the post added.

PM Modi Assures Southern States Will Not Be Hurt

His remark came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a rally in Kerala, stated that the number of Lok Sabha seats in South Indian states, which have effectively controlled their population, will not be reduced, and that the overall increase in seats is aimed at benefiting states nationwide. (ANI)