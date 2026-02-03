Congress MP Jairam Ramesh slammed the Centre over the India-US trade deal, demanding a parliamentary discussion. He termed PM Modi's diplomacy "huglomacy" and alleged a "complete surrender" to Washington's interests, especially on farm imports.

Ramesh Demands Parliamentary Debate on 'Surrender' to US

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday demanded a parliamentary discussion on the trade deals with the European Union and the United States, slamming the Centre over Washington's claim that the deal will help them export more agricultural products to New Delhi. The India-US trade deal brings down the tariffs on Indian goods in the US to 18 per cent.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an X post, Jairam Ramesh termed the diplomacy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi "huglomacy" and alleged that he has "completely surrendered," following Trump's claim to have halted the India-Pakistan conflict during Operation Sindoor. He demanded that the text of both the India-US deal and the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the EU be laid before Parliament. The Congress MP wrote, "Almost exactly a year ago, Prime Minister Modi landed up at the White House to greet President Trump on his re-election. His trademark huglomacy was on full display. India-US relations never appeared brighter. Negotiations for a trade deal started immediately thereafter. But ever since President Trump made the first announcement of the halt to Op Sindoor on the evening of May 10, 2025 things began to go downhill. Subsequently, President Trump embraced Pakistan and Field Marshall Asim Munir enthusiastically, exposing the hollowness of Mr Modi's huglomacy." "President Trump announced the trade deal very late last night, Indian time. From the information President Trump has provided, it is abundantly clear that Prime Minister Modi has - like he did on May 10, 2025 - completely surrendered. He has most definitely appeased President Trump. India stands diminished by this unfortunate sequence of events. Parliament is in session. The text of both the EU and US trade deals must be laid on the Table of both Houses and debated - especially since the US Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins, has issued a statement claiming that India has liberalised agricultural imports from the US," Ramesh added.

US Agriculture Secretary Touts Deal for American Farmers

This comes after US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins on Tuesday said that, as per the India-US deal, Washington will export more of its farm products to India. Rollins said that the deal will pump more cash into rural America. In a post on X, the Secretary said, "Thank you, US President Donald Trump, for once again delivering for our American farmers. New US-India deal will export more American farm products to India's massive market, lifting prices and pumping cash into rural America. In 2024, America's agricultural trade deficit with India was USD 1.3 billion. India's growing population is an important market for American agricultural products, and today's deal will go a long way to reducing this deficit. America First victory on top of the dozens of deals for ag." India is yet to detail out the tenets of the trade deal with the United States.

Congress Leaders Question Centre's 'Weakness'

'Is Trump the Acting PM of India?': Sukhdeo Bhagat

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat questioned the Centre over Trump announcing the deal before any Indian government representative. Bhagat claimed that the deal is "not our victory." Bhagat told ANI, "I was reading about the deal in a newspaper this morning. I was surprised and wondered if Trump identified himself as the Acting Prime Minister of India. These things are not being announced by the Prime Minister first, but by Trump. There is nothing to be very happy about. In a disguised way, tariff has been increased. We came to know everything about India through Trump. Who will we purchase oil from? Who will we have a trade deal with? Has PM Modi grown so weak? This is not our victory; this is an Agreement. We should not get to see a headline in future that Trump is the Acting Prime Minister of India."

'We Are Their Subordinate': Udit Raj

Congress leader Udit Raj also criticised the Centre, claiming US' influence over India's decision. Udit Raj told ANI, "This should not be called a 'India-US Trade Deal but 'Announcements by Trump'. Even during Operation Sindoor, Trump made the decision to end the India-Pakistan war. Trump made the decision not to purchase Russian oil. Now, Trump has decided that the Government of India will purchase oil from Venezuela, though we do not have the details. Trump has also decided to lower the tariff. We do not have the complete details. So far, we had doubts, but now it is confirmed that even our domestic policies are being influenced by Trump."

"I don't think India's pride can ever be restored now, while they (the NDA government) are in power. India's honour can be safeguarded only when the Congress government comes to power. Surrendering like this! Trump said one more thing, which puts us to shame, that he did this at the request of our Prime Minister. So, this is all one-sided. There is no match. It is as if we are their subordinate, like we are Indian dominion. It is the same situation as during the British Rule. Will Trump run our country?" Udit Raj added.

Trump announced on Monday that the US and India "have agreed to a trade deal," with Washington reducing the reciprocal tariff from 25 per cent to 18 per cent "out of friendship and respect" for PM Modi. The US President also claimed that PM Modi had agreed to "stop buying Russian oil" and to buy much more from the US. (ANI)