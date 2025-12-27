Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls Congress's criticism of the new rural job act (VB-G RAM G) 'crocodile tears'. Rahul Gandhi terms it a 'devastating attack', and Congress plans a nationwide 'Save MNREGA' campaign in protest.

Chouhan Accuses Congress of 'Crocodile Tears'

Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleged that the Congress leaders were shedding "crocodile tears" after the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) was replaced with the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act and passed in Parliament. He said that Congress's clamour is purely political, and this is the same Congress that, from time to time, reduced the budget for MGNREGA.

In a post on X, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "The Congress's clamour is purely political. Congress lacked both the intent and the policy. This is the same Congress that appended Mahatma Gandhi's name for electoral gains. This is the same Congress that, from time to time, reduced the budget for MGNREGA. This is the same Congress that froze wages. Today, Congress leaders are shedding crocodile tears."

New Act Empowers Villages, Increases Benefits: Chouhan

He added that today, when technology, transparency, and timely payments are being leveraged to ensure that money reaches straight into the account of the labourer, Congress sees this as an attack. "Under this scheme, it has been decided that decisions will no longer emanate from Delhi, but from the villages. Gram Panchayats will sit together and prepare their own plans. Under this scheme, employment has not been diminished; rather, it has been made even stronger. The number of employment days has been increased from 100 to 125 days. There is a provision for unemployment allowance if work is not provided within the stipulated time, and if there is a delay in wage payment, there is a provision for additional compensation on the delayed payment. It is clear that employment security is not decreasing; it is increasing," he said.

He said that the powers of Gram Sabhas and Panchayats were not being weakened; they were being further empowered. "The identification of works and their prioritisation will be determined by the Gram Sabha. Responsibility for implementation, monitoring, and quality assurance has been ensured at the local level. Additionally, by making social audits mandatory, a provision has been made for public review of expenditures and payments. Special emphasis has been placed on the active participation of women, self-help groups, and the community. Not every Panchayat is the same. For those Panchayats that are the most backward--where there is still an acute need for employment and a lack of basic infrastructure--arrangements have been made to provide more funds, more assistance, and more opportunities," he added.

Dignified Protection for Workers' Rights

Shivraj Singh Chouhan also said that in this scheme, workers' rights are not being treated as charity; they are being ensured as dignified protection. "Timely work in one's own village, dignified wages, and safe working conditions form its foundation. Special focus has been given to sustainable income growth through transparent and time-bound payments, as well as the creation of assets and works linked to livelihoods. Here, rights are not being granted out of pity; they are being provided with guarantees and dignity," he said.

"VB-GJ Ram Ji: Rural India is the future. Its goal is empowered villages and dignified labourers. Our resolve is Gram Swaraj and self-reliance; our vision is village-based development. Our objective is the dignity of labour. Our mission is public participation and social accountability," he added.

Congress Slams New Act as 'Devastating Attack'

Earlier, slamming the Centre over the VB-G RAM G Act recently passed in Parliament, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed it a "devastating attack" on states and the poor people, "much like the demonetisation".

Speaking at a press briefing after the Congress Working Committee meeting, he argued that the move diverts funds and decision-making authority that rightfully belong to the states. He further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "single-handedly" dismantled the MGNREGA, without consulting the Cabinet, much like the demonetisation.

"This has been destroyed single-handedly by the Prime Minister without asking his Cabinet, without studying the matter. This is an attack on the states of India because they are simply taking away money that belongs to the state, decision-making power that belongs to the state. This is an attack on the infrastructure of those states because MNREGA used to build infrastructure... So it is a devastating attack on the states, on poor people of this country, and it is carried out by the Prime Minister single-handedly, much like demonetisation was," Gandhi said.

Congress to Launch 'Save MNREGA' Campaign

Earlier on Saturday, after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced that the party will launch a nationwide 'Save MNREGA' campaign from January 5, making the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) the central focus of a mass movement.

Speaking to reporters, Kharge said that party leaders took an oath during the meeting to protect MNREGA and oppose any attempt to weaken or alter the scheme. "In the meeting, we took an oath. We decided to launch a massive movement across the country, making the MNREGA scheme the central point. Indian National Congress party, taking a leading role, will launch the MNREGA Save Campaign from January 5th," Kharge said.

Emphasising the importance of the scheme, the Congress chief said MNREGA is not merely a welfare programme but a constitutional right. "We will protect the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) at all costs. MNREGA is not just a scheme but a right to work guaranteed by the Constitution of India. We also pledge to democratically oppose every conspiracy to remove Gandhiji's name from MNREGA," he added.

President Gives Assent to VB-G RAM G Act

The remarks came after President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday gave assent to the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB--G RAM G) Bill, 2025, marking a significant milestone in the transformation of rural employment policy, as per a release by the President's Secretariat.

The Act enhances the statutory wage employment guarantee to 125 days per financial year for rural households. It seeks to advance empowerment, inclusive growth, convergence of development initiatives and saturation-based delivery, thereby strengthening the foundation for a prosperous, resilient and self-reliant Rural Bharat. (ANI)