Congress leader Supriya Shrinate has called for BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar's disqualification from the Kerala Assembly polls, alleging he failed to disclose a 49,000 sq ft residence in Bengaluru in his election affidavit.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Monday called for the disqualification of the candidature of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar, from the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala, alleging that the latter has not disclosed his residence. Taking it to X, Shrinate shared a post by Congress Kerala showcasing the property tax receipt of Chandrasekhar by Bengaluru South City Corporation and questioned whether the Kerala Chief Electoral Officer will take action against such a lapse, "Isn't non-disclosure a ground for disqualification? Will @Ceokerala act against @RajeevRC_X?"

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Details of Alleged Non-Disclosure

Kerala Congress highlighted that Chandrasekhar has not disclosed his 49,000 sq ft of residence in Koramangala.BJP candidate from Nemom constituency, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has not disclosed his residence, a 49,000 sq ft mansion in Koramangala 3rd Block, Bengaluru, in his affidavit.

"This is a 1.07-acre property in one of the most expensive locations in the country, where many Indian billionaires live. Land here costs around Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000 per sq.ft or more. By a fair estimate, the land value alone could be around Rs 200 crore. The property number is 408. You can download the property tax receipt using Application Number: 1600322463 from the link below: https://bbmptax.karnataka.gov.in/forms/PrintForms.aspx?rptype=3," they wrote on X.

Congress Demands Disqualification

The Kerala Congress added that the tax was paid only six days ago. Calling Chandrasekhar a "habitual offender", the Kerala Congress demanded his disqualification. "The tax was paid just six days ago on 17th March, which you can verify yourself. If there is any doubt whether this belongs to the same Rajeev Chandrasekhar, his 2024 affidavit lists the same address, #408, Koramangala 3rd Block, as his residence. Rajeev Chandrasekhar is a habitual offender and appears to believe he can mislead the Election Commission of India repeatedly. His affidavit even suggests that he owns no residential property or car despite being a billionaire businessman," he said.

"We request you to intervene in this matter and disqualify the candidate as per the People's Representation Act. Otherwise, it's only fair for the public to question whether the office is acting impartially," he added.

Meanwhile, polling for Kerala Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)