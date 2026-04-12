Congress leaders, including Charanjit Singh Channi and Udit Raj, stated that the 'Run for Ambedkar' marathon, flagged off by Rahul Gandhi, is aimed at safeguarding the Constitution and carrying forward the vision of B.R. Ambedkar.

'Run to Save Constitution, Advance Ambedkar's Vision'

Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday said the 'Run for Ambedkar & Run for Constitution - Marathon 2026', flagged off by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the national capital, is aimed at safeguarding the Constitution and carrying forward the vision of BR Ambedkar.

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Speaking to ANI on the occasion, Channi said, "Rahul Gandhi has inaugurated this run on the occasion of Ambedkar ji's birth anniversary... This run is to save our Constitution, to carry forward Ambedkar ji's vision."

Congress leader Udit Raj said the 'Run for Ambedkar' marathon highlights the supremacy of the Constitution and raises concerns over threats to constitutional values and institutions, with participation from SC/ST and OBC groups and party leaders. "... This run is dedicated to Baba Saheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar. Thousands of Ambedkarite Congress workers have begun the march. Dr Ambedkar had said that the Constitution is supreme, not blind devotion. Yet it is being placed above the Constitution, putting freedom, the voice of the common people, and constitutional institutions at risk. This run has been organised jointly by the SC/ST and OBC departments, with senior leaders, Dalit and OBC activists from across the country participating," Raj said.

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda said the party's 'Run for Ambedkar' marathon marks its commitment to protecting the Constitution, safeguarding democracy, and carrying forward the vision of BR Ambedkar. "Today the Congress Party has organised the 'Run for Ambedkar' marathon, its message is that on the occasion of Baba Saheb's birth anniversary, we are committed to protecting the country's Constitution, safeguarding democracy, and advancing Ambedkar Ji's vision," Hooda told ANI.

Congress on Women's Reservation Bill

Further, Hooda expressed support for the Women's Reservation Bill, stating that the proposal originated from the party, while raising concerns over the process of delimitation. "This was our own proposal; there is no controversy over women's reservation, we have always been in favor of women's reservation. We have several questions about how the delimitation will be done. On the 15th, we have a meeting with our alliance partners, and a strategy will be formed there," Hooda said.

'BJP Consistently Attacking Constitution': Punia

Congress MP Tanuj Punia alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is consistently attacking the Constitution and bypassing its provisions, while stating that the 'Run for Ambedkar' initiative sends a message of unity in support of the Constitution and the ideology of BR Ambedkar. "The way the BJP is constantly attacking the Constitution, their leaders are aggressive, and the way the Constitution's rules are being ignored through the back door, this is a message to create awareness that we all stand together for the Constitution and Babasaheb's ideology," Punia said.

He further said, "The Congress Party has always supported the Women's Reservation Bill... But we oppose the way the BJP is doing this without a census or delimitation. We say it should be based on the current census instead of the 2011 census."

(ANI)