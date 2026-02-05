Congress party members in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur district protested the Centre's decision to rename the MGNREGA scheme and remove Mahatma Gandhi's name. They laid siege to the Collectorate, demanding the scheme's original name be restored.

Protest in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur

Congress party members in Ariyalur district on Tamil Nadu staged a protest on Thursday, condemning the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA).

The protestors, carrying tools used under the 100-day employment scheme, laid siege to the Ariyalur District Collectorate to protest the Centre's decision to rename the scheme after removing Mahatma Gandhi's name.

The demonstration was organised by the Ariyalur District Congress Committee under the leadership of district president Mariyammal. Addressing the protest, Congress leaders said the rural employment scheme was introduced during the Congress regime in the name of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, and removing his name from a central government scheme was unacceptable.

Following the siege at the Collectorate, the protestors held a demonstration near the Anna statue in Ariyalur, demanding that the Union government restore Mahatma Gandhi's name and continue the 100-day employment scheme under its original name. Congress State Vice-President Rajendran, along with district and block-level office bearers, party workers, women members, and a large number of cadres, participated in the protest.

'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' in Delhi

Earlier, on January 30, Congress leaders, including its Media & Publicity Department Chairman, Pawan Khera, MP Jairam Ramesh and Delhi President Devender Yadav, held 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' protest in the national capital against the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025. The Parliament passed the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act as India's flagship rural employment guarantee scheme.

Pawan Khera said that a government that insults workers and farmers will not last long. Khera told reporters, "Such peaceful protests are being held in the capitals of all states. Saving NREGA means saving the voice of the worker. In this country, any government that has insulted the worker and the farmer has not lasted long."

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav alleged that police officers stopped the party leaders from carrying out the protest."As we were peacefully carrying forward this campaign, thousands of police officers stopped us here. But I want to warn the Modi government that they will not be able to break our resolve in any way," Yadav said.

Centre Accused of Taking Away Rights

Meanwhile, in Kerala, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal accused the Centre of seeking to take away the rights of the citizens. Venugopal said, "Earlier, they took away the right of employment through the new MNREGA bill. Again, the economic survey notes that the right to information, one of the most effective rights for the common man in this country, is ineffective. Intention is very clear. They want to take away all the rights of the common people of this country, which cannot be accepted."