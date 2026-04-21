Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan led a Congress protest in Nellore against an alleged mining mafia, claiming Rs 1,000 crore yearly corruption. He alleged illegal mining of silica, quartz, and sand with the knowledge of officials.

The Congress party staged a protest in front of the Nellore District Collector's office against the alleged mining mafia in Andhra Pradesh. Former Union Minister and Congress leader Chinta Mohan participated in the protest, where he alleged that corruption worth Rs 1,000 crore per year is taking place under the coalition government.

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Allegations of Illegal Mining and Corruption

He claimed that illegal mining activities are happening near Gudur (silica), Venkatagiri (quartz), and sand mining in the Satyavedu constituency. He further claimed that around Rs 300 crore worth of corruption is happening every month.

Mohan said that such large-scale corruption and illegal activities cannot take place without the knowledge of the Collector and the police.

Congress Leader's Demands

He also alleged that favouritism is high in the coalition government and demanded that silica and quartz mines should be allocated to unemployed SCs and OBCs.

He said there are about 6 lakh government employees in the state and that the PRC has been pending for the last 8 years. He demanded that a committee be formed within 10 days to resolve the PRC issue.

Criticism Over Amaravati

He criticised that Amaravati is turning into "Chandravati."

He added that just like the Mannavaram BHEL factory, inaugurated by Manmohan Singh, became defunct over time, Amaravati too may face a similar fate. (ANI)