Congress leader Mumtaz Patel criticises her party, claiming decision-making is concentrated in the hands of a few leaders. She alleges dedicated grassroots workers are consistently ignored, leading to repeated electoral defeats for the party.

Internal Strife in Congress

Congress leader Mumtaz Patel on Friday claimed that decision-making power remains concentrated in the hands of a few leaders and grassroots workers are consistently sidelined in her party. Speaking to ANI, Patel said, "When we know that we are fighting a system like this, which is so powerful, who have complete control, then obviously the Congress party will have to be alert. Those familiar with the ground are not given a chance. Decision-making is concentrated in the hands of a few people."

The Congress leader further claimed that dedicated workers are being ignored within the party despite their loyalty. "The Congress party has such workers across the country who, regardless of victory or defeat, I always say we are Congressmen at heart. But no one asks them, no one acknowledges them, and they are not given any position or authority," Patel said.

Drawing a parallel between external challenges and internal issues, she added, "Even in our party, if we are fighting for democracy, if we talk about saving democracy, if we talk about saving the electoral process, then even in our own party, power is concentrated in the hands of a few, and those very people get rewarded again and again. There is no accountability of any kind, and you don't use the real workers, you don't even ask them, you don't even acknowledge them."

Patel Suggests Boycotting Elections

Patel also suggested a drastic step if electoral irregularities persist. "And I would also like to say that if the electoral process is corrupt, then either the entire opposition should come together and say that we will boycott the elections," she stated.

Blame Game for Electoral Setbacks

While praising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's efforts, Patel blamed a section within the party for the repeated electoral setbacks. "The Congress party needs to win the people's hearts and trust again. Rahul Gandhi is working hard, but I believe that the few within our party who manipulate power are the reason our party faces repeated defeats," the Congress leader said.

Bihar Assembly Election Results

According to the Election Commission, as of 9.20 pm, the BJP has won 82 seats and is leading in 7. The JDU has won 75, LJP (RV) has won 17, and HAM has won 5. The RJD has also won 22 seats and is leading in 3 others. The Congress has won 6 seats, AIMIM 5, CPI(ML)(L) 1, and CPI(M) 1, with the final tally underway.

According to data from the Election Commission of India, the NDA has surpassed the majority mark and is now leading in 197 of the 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly. The NDA's performance in Bihar can be attributed to the strong show by major parties like the BJP and JD(U), with comprehensive support from Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

It's worth noting that Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% voter turnout, the highest since 1951. With women voters outnumbering men (71.6% vs 62.8%), (ANI)