The Congress has rescheduled its 'Chalo Delhi' event, opting instead to hold a 'Samvidhan Raksha March' across all state capitals on November 26. This decision follows earlier protests by the INDIA bloc regarding electoral roll irregularities.

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): The Congress has changed its plans for November 25-26, postponing its ‘Chalo Delhi’ programme scheduled to coincide with Constitution Day in the national capital and announcing that the programme will be held at a later date, party sources said on Sunday. Instead, the party will organise a ‘Samvidhan Raksha March’ in the capitals of all states on November 26.

Earlier, the INDIA bloc on November 1 held a mega rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The march started from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction towards Ramlila Maidan. The rally forms a central part of the Opposition's nationwide protest against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls during the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The massive gathering follows a public "impeachment" program against the CEC held in the capital on October 31. Top Opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, MP Abhishek Banerjee, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, JKNC president Farooq Abdullah, CPI leader D Raja, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attended the rally, showcasing the united opposition front. Addressing the rally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the protest represented the voice of the country and was not associated with any particular political party or leader. He accused the CEC of attempting to silence the voice of the nation and asserted that the Opposition would continue its fight to protect the Constitution through peaceful and democratic means. He accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar of facilitating alleged vote theft and said he would be removed from his post and jailed. “Listen to me. What I say always turns out to be true, doesn’t it? I am telling every citizen and every youth of India: Gyanesh Kumar will be removed from the post of Chief Election Commissioner. Gyanesh Kumar will go to jail. Without Gyanesh Kumar, neither Narendra Modi would have become Prime Minister nor Amit Shah would have become Home Minister,” he said. (ANI)