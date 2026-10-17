Congress MP Jebi Mather criticised HM Amit Shah's response to student protests and reiterated the Opposition’s demand for CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. She also questioned the govt on India-US relations and domestic economic decisions.

Criticism Over Student Protests

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah's response to student protests in the national capital, while also reiterating the Opposition’s demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Reacting to Shah’s congratulatory message to ABVP workers following victories at various universities across multiple states, Mather questioned the characterisation of opposing student groups as forces spreading falsehoods and chaos.

“Is the Home Minister trying to say that all those young students who came holding the Indian flag, brimming with patriotism in their minds and hearts, are anti-national or are creating chaos? This is an attack on the basic rights of students,” she told ANI. Mather also questioned the police action against demonstrators, citing barricading, detentions and alleged use of force. She argued that the scale of security arrangements contradicted claims that only a handful of protesters had gathered in Delhi.

Demand for CEC's Resignation

On the Opposition’s campaign against the Election Commission, Mather maintained that the principal demand remained Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. She alleged that concerns regarding the functioning of the Commission and dissenting notes by election commissioners had not received adequate attention. “Our aim in this protest is that Gyanesh Kumar must resign. We have clearly stated why that is so,” she added.

Commenting on the Election Commission’s reported decision to conduct a Special Summary Revision (SSR) in 17 states and provide machine-readable electoral rolls to political parties, Mather described the move as a victory for the Opposition. However, she questioned why the demands had not been addressed earlier, when they were first raised.

Wider Criticism of Government Policies

The Congress MP also criticised Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks, suggesting that the Opposition wanted a Bangladesh-like situation in India, questioning whether the government was addressing the Opposition’s concerns or primarily defending the Chief Election Commissioner.

Speaking on India-US relations, Mather criticised what she described as inconsistent tariff decisions by US President Donald Trump and alleged that India was not adequately protecting its economic interests. “Who is talking about the national interest of our country, India? Who is there to raise our concerns, the concerns of our farmers, our industries and our merchants?” she asked. She also raised concerns about reported changes to charges on certain UPI transactions, arguing that domestic economic decisions should prioritise Indian businesses and citizens. Mather said the government must demonstrate greater confidence in safeguarding India’s interests in its dealings with the United States, while reiterating that electoral transparency and accountability remained central to the Opposition’s ongoing campaign. (ANI)