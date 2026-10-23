Congress MP Imran Masood slammed RSS leader Indresh Kumar for blaming Congress for India's partition, alleging that the RSS ancestors collaborated with the Muslim League and were given power by former PM Jawaharlal Nehru.

Congress MP Rebuts RSS Partition Claims

Congress MP Imran Masood on Friday hit back at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar over his remarks blaming the Congress for the Partition of India, alleging that Kumar's ancestors had collaborated with the Muslim League in the process of creating Pakistan. “Indresh ji does not know history. If he knew history, he would not have made such a statement. All his ancestors were involved in the creation of Pakistan along with the Muslim League. They were running governments with the Muslim League, not us,” Masood told ANI.

Referring to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's decision to include Syama Prasad Mukherjee in his government, the Congress MP said Nehru had allowed him to serve despite ideological differences. “It was Nehru, the same Nehru they keep criticising, who also gave them a taste of power. He believed that even if someone did not agree with our ideology, we would still give them an opportunity. He gave him the Heavy Industries Ministry; it was not a small ministry,” Masood said.

Political Strategy and Uttar Pradesh Elections

On reports that the Congress had shared a list of 170 seats with the Samajwadi Party for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Masood said strengthening his party remained his primary objective. “We are working for our party. Our aim and objective is to ensure that our party stands strong,” he said.

Asked about the Congress and the Samajwadi Party working together to defeat the BJP, Masood did not elaborate on the seat-sharing discussions.

RSS Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Allegations

Earlier on October 22, RSS National Executive Member Kumar hit back at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his ‘anti-constitutional cult’ remark against the RSS. He accused the Congress of being "responsible for the partition" of the country and spreading lies about the organisation. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said the Congress had continued to make baseless allegations against the RSS since the partition of the country. He also rejected Gandhi's claims regarding the treatment of women within the organisation and asserted that the Sangh Parivar accorded greater respect to women. "The reality is this: The Congress is responsible for the partition of this country. Ever since then, they have persisted in spreading lies about the RSS, not just mere falsehoods, but claims that are entirely baseless and nonsensical... On one hand, they claim that women within the RSS are with them, while on the other, they assert that women in the RSS are oppressed. The level of respect that an RSS swayamsevak and the Sangh Parivar accord to Nari Shakti is far greater than anything the Congress could ever offer; they don't even come close..." Indresh Kumar said.

His remarks came after Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X on Tuesday, accused the RSS of gender inequality and described it as an "all-male, anti-constitutional cult". Gandhi also claimed that women associated with the RSS supported his political fight against the organisation, contrasting its ideology with his own beliefs, which he described as "Shiva-Shakti". "The RSS is an all-male, anti-constitutional cult that believes women are the property of men. I believe in Shiva-Shakti. That's why it gives me such joy to fight them. What's beautiful is that many of their 'own' women are on my side," Gandhi said. (ANI)

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