Congress MP KC Venugopal praised Jamia Millia Islamia students after their 18-day hunger strike forced the administration to restore the student union constitution and revoke all disciplinary actions against protesters.

Congress MP Hails Student Success

Congress MP KC Venugopal hailed the student protesters after the Jamia Millia Islamia administration agreed to restore the student union constitution, declaring that the agitation should serve as a bitter lesson for those trying to suppress the voice of the youth. In a post on X, Venugopal alleged that the BJP-controlled administration had tried various methods to divide and defame the students of Jamia Millia Islamia. He further described the outcome of the protest as a victory for democracy. "The students of Jamia Millia Islamia Central University have won! In the end, the fascists had to bend before student power. Democracy was hard fought but was won eventually! The BJP-controlled Administration tried every method to divide and defame the students. They even went to the extent of sending out NSUI leaders to Tihar jail for protesting for this cause.We salute the students for their non violent struggle, and this should serve as a bitter lesson for those who try to suppress the youth’s voice. Jai Hind!," said KC Venugopal.

Details of the Administration Agreement

Timeline for Implementation

KC Venugopal's remarks came after the students of Jamia Millia Islamia called off the 18-day hunger strike after the college administration accepted all the demands and agreed to restore the Students Union constitution. According to the order issued by the college, the administration has set May 15, 2027, as the deadline for completing the approval and implementation of its students’ union constitution, with elections to be held within six weeks of the commencement of the next academic session.

In an order dated October 29, a copy of which was shared by the protesting students, the university said, “The approval and implementation of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union Constitution shall be completed by 15th May, 2027.” It further stated that following approval of the constitution, the university would issue a notification for elections in accordance with the recommendations and guidelines of the Lyngdoh Committee on student union regulations. “The elections shall be conducted within 6 weeks of the start of the academic session, that is approximately within 6 weeks from 16 July 2027,” the order stated.

Revocation of Disciplinary Actions

The administration also directed that “all ongoing show-cause notices, disciplinary actions, rustication, suspensions and campus ban orders issued in connection with participation in the protest period shall be revoked”. The order was issued by Registrar Prof. Mahtab Alam Rizvi after the competent authority considered a request letter dated October 29 submitted by students on hunger strike and their delegates.

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