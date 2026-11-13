Congress MLA Bhushan Bara has firmly denied rape allegations, terming them a political conspiracy to ruin his reputation. Both he and his wife claim the accuser was manipulated, emphasizing their role in providing education to local youth.

Congress MLA Bhushan Bara Denies Rape Allegation Calling It Fabricated

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 13 (ANI): Congress MLA Bhushan Bara on Friday denied the rape allegation levelled against him, calling it a "completely fabricated" conspiracy by his political opponents to tarnish his reputation. Bara said that he and his wife treated the young people associated with them like their own children and alleged that the complainant was being misled into making accusations against him.

He said that several young people associated with them were being supported in their education and professional training. Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "This allegation is false; it is completely fabricated. Certain opponents are orchestrating this conspiracy to tarnish our reputation—specifically, to undermine the image we have built, the momentum of our work, and the way we consistently stand by the people."

"It involves some individuals who were expelled from our organisation, along with other anti-social elements—they are the ones driving this...No, she (the complainant) was not an employee. We have many young people with us—some are in middle school, some in high school, and others in college. Furthermore, I am providing training to some who have completed their education here; for instance, two are currently undergoing GNM (nursing) training. We cover the expenses for them.”

His wife, Joshima Khakha, also alleged that the rape case against her husband was orchestrated to tarnish his reputation, claiming that the minor complainant had been brought to their residence to pursue her education. An FIR was registered following a rape allegation against Congress MLA Bhushan Bara, who represents the 70-Simdega Assembly constituency, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Niraj Kumar said on Friday.