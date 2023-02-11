Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Take care of my papa': Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter writes emotional post

    Rohini came forward to be his donor. After her insistence, the family chose Singapore for the surgery. Rohini Acharya is married to Rao Samresh Singh, an engineer by profession and lives in Singapore. The couple has two sons and a daughter.

    Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav will on Saturday (February 11) return to India after undergoing a kidney transplant surgery in Singapore in December last year. The RJD chief's daughter Rohini Acharya, who donated a kidney to her father, shared an emotional post on Twitter and said that her father will leave for India on Saturday.

    In a tweet, Rohini Acharya said, "An important thing to say. This important thing is about the health of our leader Lalu ji. Papa is going to India from Singapore on February 11. I am doing my duty as a daughter. After making my father healthy, I am sending him among all of you. Now you all will take care of my father."

    Lalu Yadav underwent kidney transplant surgery at a hospital in Singapore in December last year.

    Following his surgery, Lalu's son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav had then tweeted, "After the successful operation of my father's kidney transplant, he was shifted from the operation theatre to ICU. Donor elder sister Rohini Acharya and the party national president are both healthy. Thank you for your prayers and good wishes."

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also spoken to Tejashwi Yadav to enquire about the recovery of the RJD chief after his surgery. Lalu Yadav received a kidney from his daughter Rohini Acharya.

    In November last year, Tejashwi Yadav informed that his sister Rohini's kidney was found to be the best match and the family went ahead with the decision.

    Speaking to reporters, Tejashwi said, "The doctors wanted someone from the family to donate a kidney to my father. My sister Rohini's kidney was the best match, so we went ahead with it."

    Lalu, 74, was suffering from acute kidney complications for some time and the doctors advised him for a kidney transplant.

