Congress leaders Atul Londhe Patil and Harish Rawat criticised PM Modi's 'seven appeals' to counter the West Asia crisis. Patil called the PM hypocritical for holding a roadshow while asking citizens to save fuel and cut consumption.

Congress leaders slam PM's 'seven appeals'

Congress leader Atul Londhe Patil on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent "seven appeals" to counter West Asia crisis. Speaking to ANI, Patil questioned PM Modi's roadshow in Jamnagar, adding that the country is facing oil and gas shortage due to distancing itself from Russia and Iran. "What kind of Prime Minister is he who is saying that less fertilisers should be used... He tells us to use less petrol in the morning and then holds a roadshow in Jamnagar with 100 cars... We are not getting oil and gas because of creating a distance from Iran and Russia," he said.

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Another Congress leader, Harish Rawat stated that PM Modi should have made such appeals ahead of elections and promised Congress' cooperation in the matter in the interest of nation. "The PM should have made such appeals starting before the elections. Congress will cooperate and exercise restraint wherever possible, in the interest of the nation. We will create pressure on the government to ensure a situation doesn't arise where essential commodities do not reach the people," said Rawat.

PM Modi's appeal to citizens

The remarks come after the Prime Minister made an appeal in Secunderabad on Sunday, urging citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases. He stressed the need to reduce dependence on imports and said every household should cut down on edible oil consumption and move towards natural farming to help save foreign currency and protect the environment.

Highlighting the burden of fertiliser imports, the Prime Minister said India spends a significant amount of foreign exchange on importing chemical fertilisers and urged farmers to reduce their usage.

To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for car-pooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible.