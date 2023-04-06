Congress leader AK Antony's son Anil Antony quits party, joins BJP

Anil had quit the position he held in the Congress party in January this year after his Twitter post criticising the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots irked the party.

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader AK Antony's son Anil K Antony has resigned from the Congress party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Anil had quit the position he held in the Congress party in January this year after his Twitter post criticising the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 2002 Gujarat riots irked the party.

Anil was asked to retract the tweet. However, he did not do so and said, "Intolerant calls to retract a tweet by those fighting for free speech."

“I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala. Intolerant calls to retract a tweet, by those fighting for free speech. I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on,” he had tweeted, along with his resignation letter.

Talking about the controversial BBC documentary, he had tweeted, “Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in India placing views of BBC, a state-sponsored channel with a long history of Indian prejudices, and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over Indian institutions is setting a dangerous precedence, will undermine our sovereignty."

He added that while there can be internal conflicts inside the nation, outside organisations shouldn't be permitted to create chaos.

Anil had handled the digital communications of the Congress party's Kerala unit. His remarks came at a time when the Kerala unit of the Congress party announced that it would hold screenings of the documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots across the state.