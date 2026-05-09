Congress high command holds talks to decide Kerala CM, with KC Venugopal, VD Satheesan, and Ramesh Chennithala in the fray. While Venugopal has MLA support, IUML's backing for Satheesan adds a twist to the race. Final decision rests with leadership.

Amid apparent jostling for the post of Chief Minister following results of assembly polls, All India Congress Committee (AICC) leadership has conveyed to its Keralam unit that while the party has many capable leaders including KC Venugopal, Ramesh Chenithala, and VD Satheeshan, only one person can be given the post and the decision has to be respected.

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A three-hour-long discussion was held today here to decide on the Chief Minister's post. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, Keralam unit leaders, AICC incharge of Keralam Deepadas Munshi, AICC observers for the state Ajay Maken, and Mukul Wasnik were also present. Notably, Rahul Gandhi and Kharge were "very unhappy with the flex and hoarding politics" in the state, with Gandhi instructing all three Leaders that such incidents should be stopped immediately. Speaking to ANI party leader Ramesh Chenithala said, "it has been decided that the flex and hoardings will be removed very soon."

High Command Consults UDF Partners

The top leaders of Congress also talked to United Democratic Front (UDF) partners, discussing their opinions on all three contenders--Venugopal, Chennithala, and Satheesan. The alliance partners presented arguments in support of their respective claims; however, they ultimately stated unequivocally that they would abide by the decision of the High Command.

MLA Support for Venugopal vs Satheesan's 'Public Popularity' Claim

According to sources, approximately 80 per cent of the MLAs favor Venugopal. However, VD Satheesan has argued that, in his capacity as the General Secretary (Organization), Venugopal had distributed the majority of election tickets and had also provided financial assistance to these candidates during the polls; consequently, while Venugopal enjoys greater support among the legislators, it is he who possesses greater popularity among the general public. It now comes to Rahul Gandhi to decide whether to appoint Venugopal as the Chief Minister of Keralam or to retain him by his side as the General Secretary (Organisation).

The IUML Factor

Based on the support of the MLAs, Venugopal's elevation to the post of Chief Minister appears all but certain. However, if Satheesan himself--or the IUML on his behalf--remains adamant about his candidacy, the party's High Command may opt to turn toward Chennithala, bypassing both Satheesan and Venugopal. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Keralam unit of Congress are actively lobbying for Satheesan to be appointed as the Chief Minister, sources said.

It is noteworthy that Wayanad was traditionally a seat held by the IUML, which they ceded--at the Congress party's request--first for Rahul Gandhi and subsequently for Priyanka Gandhi. Given that Muslim voters play a decisive role in this constituency, the Congress party is taking the IUML's views very seriously. Notably, a government cannot be formed in the state without the IUML's support, which has 22 MLAs out of a total 102 UDF MLAs. Nevertheless, on the record, the party has publicly stated that it will extend its support to whichever candidate is ultimately declared by the Congress High Command. An announcement is expected shortly. (ANI)

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