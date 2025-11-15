Congress MP Karti Chidambaram flagged issues in Tamil Nadu's electoral roll revision, citing inadequate manpower, internet disruptions, and poor guidance for officials. He stated the process is proving very difficult to manage effectively.

Congress Highlights Flaws in Tamil Nadu's Electoral Roll Revision

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Friday highlighted the issues faced during the implementation of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu. Based on feedback from Congress party workers in Tamil Nadu, Karti Chidambaram listed the issues like "inadequate manpower, lack of guidance, and internet disconnections."

"Significant confusion persists due to inadequate manpower. Frequent internet server disconnections are disrupting operations. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and other personnel lack clear guidance or understanding. Overall, the process is proving very difficult to manage effectively," he said in a post on X. Feedback from the ground in Tamil Nadu on SIR implementation @ECISVEEP - Significant confusion persists due to inadequate manpower. - Frequent internet server disconnections are disrupting operations. - Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and other personnel lack clear guidance or… — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) November 15, 2025

Nationwide Revision and ECI Timeline

Currently, a nationwide SIR is being carried out in 12 states and union territories, with the final elector's list to be published on February 7, 2026. These states and UTs are: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

According to the Election Commission, printing and training took place from October 28 to November 3, followed by an Enumeration Phase from November 4 to December 4. The draft electoral rolls will be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objections period from December 9 to January 8, 2026. The Notice Phase (for hearing and verification) will take place between December 9 and January 31, 2026, with publication of Final Electoral Rolls on February 7, 2026.

Opposition Alleges Bias in SIR Process

The opposition has strongly opposed the SIR process, alleging that it is aimed at striking the names of voters from underprivileged communities off the voter lists.

TMC Accuses ECI of Favouring BJP

Earlier, TMC accused the Election Commission of "favouring" Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by amending the rules for appointment of Booth-Level Agents (BLAs), amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal.

In a press conference, TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee flagged that ECI has issued the new circular to "accommodate" the BJP workers. "The way the BJP does the election, they bring hooligans. This has been indulged by the Election Commission. EC is totally biased. What they are doing is in favour of the BJP," he said.

The allegations came after ECI issued a circular modifying the appointment criteria of BLAs. Earlier, the BLA had to belong to the same part of the electoral roll. According to the circular released by EC, "In case of unavailability of Booth Level Agent (BLA) from the same Part of the electoral roll, Booth Level Agent may be appointed from any registered elector of the same Assembly Constituency." (ANI)