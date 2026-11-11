Telangana CM Revanth Reddy calls Congress the only competent force against the BJP, warning of a BRS-BJP alliance. He also highlights his government's initiatives in education, minority welfare, and skill development for future job security.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that the Congress was the only "competent political outfit" to fight against the BJP in the country. The Chief Minister warned that the "BRS would be the ally" of the saffron party in New Delhi, his Office said in a release.

Participating in National Education Day and Minority Welfare Day celebrations on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that the Congress party has the strength to take on the BJP. "The 'Car' (BRS party symbol), which starts from the local streets of Telangana, will turn into a 'Lotus' (BJP symbol) the moment it reaches Delhi."

Political Stance and Challenges

CM Revanth Reddy criticised the BJP for allegedly stalling the Minority reservation in education and jobs. "Which god instructed the BJP to abolish minority scholarships?" he asked. "It was the Congress government providing 4 per cent reservation for minorities belonging to the Congress party. The BJP announced at a public meeting in Chevella that it would abolish minority reservations. We challenged the BJP to abolish the reservation in Gujarat first. Congress empowered the poor and minorities with the right to vote. The BJP was trying to disenfranchise them," the Chief Minister charged.

Welfare and Educational Reforms

Stating that the government accorded top priority to the welfare of the minorities, the CM said that the "Metro Rail works were being taken up expeditiously in the Old City, which is called the Original City, and the Musi Rejuvenation Project would revive the Old City's glory." The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of creating a night economy along the Musi River, as per the CMO.

Remembering Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, who laid the foundation for ITIs (Industrial Training Institutes) in the country, CM Revanth Reddy said that his government upgraded those ITIs into ATCs (Advanced Training Centers) to upgrade the skills for more job opportunities.

Adapting to AI and Future Skills

Chief Minister warned that jobs in software engineering were in "decline under the impact of AI technology." "The government is providing avenues to create more blue-collar jobs which cannot be performed by AI in the future. If one acquires the necessary skills, there will be no shortage of opportunities for blue-collar jobs in the future," he said. "The government is prioritising the development of skills and sports. We have already established the 'Young India Skills University' and a 'Sports University'," CM Revanth Reddy said, appealing to Muslims to provide education to their children. "It is my responsibility to understand your challenges and resolve them. Education alone has the power to transform lives. Children should receive education and acquire skills," he added.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the political empowerment of Muslims by giving posts and felicitating the talented sportspersons. "From Ghulam Nabi Azad to Shabbir Ali, the Congress party has provided numerous opportunities to the minority communities. Famous cricketer Azharuddin was inducted into the state cabinet, and Shabbir Ali was appointed as an advisor. The Telangana government has also honoured minority athletes, Nikhat and Siraj, who brought prestige to the nation in sports, with both cash rewards and government jobs. Parents should encourage children to excel in sports, like Nikhat Zareen and Sirajuddin," he said.

The CM remembered that India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, gave top priority to education and irrigation. "Nehru entrusted the responsibility of advancing education in the country to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, appointing him as the first Minister of Education. The credit for formulating an education policy to foster educational development in the nation goes to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad," he said, as per his office.

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