Congress leader Pawan Khera slammed BJP's Gaurav Bhatia for calling Rahul Gandhi 'Mir Jafar'. Khera accused the government of prioritizing propaganda over the economy, while Bhatia labeled Gandhi an anti-India habitual offender.

Congress Hits Back at BJP Over Mir Jafar Remark Against Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday hit back at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gaurav Bhatia over his "Mir Jafar" remark against Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the ruling party is focused on "perception management" rather than improving the country's economy. Speaking to reporters, Khera alleged that the government has a problem with Rahul Gandhi talking about the state of the country's economy.

"The economy is in a bad state, but the government isn't bothered by it. If Rahul Gandhi speaks about the economy being in a poor condition, it creates a problem. The administration has an even bigger issue with Rahul Gandhi speaking and others listening. Improving the economy is not a priority for them at all. It reflects the same mindset where, if China enters or our soldiers are martyred, the government does not care. The government is worried that these issues might be discussed, so they simply claim no one has entered; it is a government that issues clean chits. This administration is solely focused on perception management. It is entirely about disinformation and propaganda, ensuring that reality and facts do not come to light, while their main priority remains suppressing those facts," said Khera.

Khera's remarks came after BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, while condemning Rahul Gandhi's recent statements on the Indian economy at Columbia University, asserted that Gandhi’s foreign statements are part of a deliberate effort to defame the nation on international platforms. He stated that the comments have left citizens feeling ashamed, contrasting Gandhi's criticism with India's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership over the years.

Addressing the media at a press conference in New Delhi, Bhatia labelled Gandhi as the 'Mir Jafar of India', adding that his statements are "venomous." He further accused Gandhi of acting against national interests while holding a constitutional office. "People say Rahul Gandhi makes childish antics and that he is immature. See, that he is immature is something everyone knows. But when such venomous words are spoken by Rahul Gandhi from foreign soil while holding the position of Leader of the Opposition, it reveals that he is anti-India. He is a cunning person, and he is India's Mir Jafar," he said.

Further sharpening the criticism, the BJP national spokesperson termed Rahul Gandhi a 'habitual offender ', who has an intention of destabilising the central government. "And I say this with great responsibility: he is a habitual offender. He will repeatedly go abroad, make baseless allegations, and defame India. He wants the stable government that has been in India for 12 years to lose its stability," he said. (ANI)