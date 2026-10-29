Congress leader Rajendra Pal Gautam confirms preparations for a 10-lakh strong Delhi rally, asserting that seat-sharing negotiations with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh are on track as the party gears up for a major protest.

Congress Prepares for Mega Rally

Senior Congress leader in charge of Uttar Pradesh Rajendra Pal Gautam on Thursday visited the historic Ramlila Maidan to review preparations ahead of the party's upcoming mega rally, claiming that more than 10 lakh people will assemble in the national capital despite alleged attempts by the Centre to disrupt the gathering, while asserting that seat-sharing negotiations with the Samajwadi Party (SP) are firmly on track.

Speaking to ANI here, taking stock of the on-ground arrangements, Gautam dismissed rumours of friction within the opposition camp, revealing that a list of approximately 190 to 200 seats has already been submitted to the senior leadership of both parties and a "respectable agreement" will be finalised shortly.

Opposition Criticism of Government

"The central government is trying to stop people from coming here, but they won't be able to stop it. More than 10 lakh people will come. No matter what Modi ji does, you won't be able to get away with this now," Gautam said while reviewing the venue arrangements.

The Congress leader accused the ruling party of turning constitutional bodies into political tools. He specifically targeted the Election Commission, accusing the government of using it as a "B-team" to compromise electoral integrity, while reiterating the opposition's long-standing demand for paper ballots.

Mounting a multi-front attack on the National Democratic Alliance government's track record, Gautam remarked: "Your foreign policy is a failure, your education policy is a failure, your employment policy is a failure, and your economic policy is a failure. You talked about bringing back black money, but it has tripled. People haven't seen such bad days in the last 40 years."

Stance on UP Employment Policy

Responding to the Uttar Pradesh government's recent circular barring candidates with a history of participating in violent protests or criminal cases from government jobs, Gautam termed it a reflection of the ruling dispensation's insecurity. "This is the BJP's fear. If you participate in protests, you won't get a job—who are you trying to scare? Yogi Adityanath has only three months left anyway, after which he will have to return to his monastery. In UP, students are struggling to afford education and facing severe distress, yet instead of providing scholarships and hostels, they are busy restricting opportunities," he alleged.

Seat-Sharing and Democratic Concerns

Addressing questions regarding seat-sharing dynamics with the SP in Uttar Pradesh, Gautam dismissed reports of friction, stating that senior leadership from both sides will soon finalise a formal accord. "We have already provided a list of around 190 to 200 seats to the senior leaders of both parties. Very soon, the top leadership of both parties will sit down, hold talks, and reach a respectable agreement. Both sides have decided to ally, and the formal outcome will be out shortly," Gautam concluded.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi urged people who he said 'want to protect democracy and the Constitution' to join the ‘Chalo Delhi Ramlila March’ scheduled for November 1, calling it a movement to “save democracy”, stop “vote theft” and protect the Constitution.

In a video message shared in a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said the march is aimed at stopping vote theft, stressing that it was not associated with any one political party. “Chalo Dilli Ramlila March, it is a march to save democracy, to stop vote theft, to save the Constitution. This is not a march of any one political party; it is a march of the soul of India. All the people who are fed up with Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Gyanesh Kumar, all the people who want to save democracy, who want to protect the Constitution, you all come,” he said.

Urging people not to be deterred by police action, Rahul Gandhi said,“Don't worry about the police, don't worry about lathis. The BJP will not have the guts to try any of their antics. Come march with us. We'll walk together to protect the Constitution, to protect the Indian nation. So there is no need to panic; it is the country's march, it is your march. You all come; together we will protect the Constitution and protect democracy.”

Rahul Gandhi also appealed to student groups across political affiliations to join the march. "I urge all student groups, regardless of your political affiliation, if you feel that India is under attack, if you feel you are under attack, your expression, your ideas, your way of thinking is under attack, come and join us. It will be a fantastic march, and it's a march for the soul of this country. Looking forward to seeing all of you there,” he said.

On Thursday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hosted MPs of the INDIA bloc as they prepare themselves for Friday's mock parliament, where they intend to symbolically 'impeach' Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The mock parliament will be followed by the November 1 rally. (ANI)

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