Congress leader Supriya Shrinate voiced confidence for the 2026 Assam polls, attacking the BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma govt over corruption and unemployment. Amit Shah hit back, accusing Congress of altering demographics for vote-bank politics.

Congress Confident for 2026, Alleges Widespread Corruption

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Monday expressed confidence in her party's prospects in the upcoming AssamAssembly Elections 2026, while launching a sharp attack on the BJP-led state government. Speaking with ANI, Shrinate alleged that the state government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been marked by corruption and rising challenges for the people.

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"We are very confident of performing very well in Assam because there has been a government that has been there for 10 years now--a BJP government, five years of which have been under Himanta Biswa Sarma. It is a government saddled with corruption, with numerous scams," she said.

She further alleged that the Chief Minister and his family had witnessed a sharp rise in assets over the past decade, while the people of the state had not seen similar growth. "Himanta Biswa Sarma and his family have seen their assets grow at an astounding rate of 665 per cent in the last 10 years. The people of Assam have not witnessed similar prosperity," she claimed.

Cites Unemployment and State Debt

Highlighting unemployment concerns, Shrinate said a large number of educated youth remain jobless. "The young youth of Assam--21 lakh educated youth who have registered on the unemployment exchange--only 0.1 per cent are finding jobs," she said.

She also raised concerns over the state's financial situation, alleging a significant debt burden. "There is a huge debt burden on Assam of about Rs 2 lakh crore," she added.

Expressing confidence in the electorate, Shrinate said people would vote for change in the upcoming elections. "The people will decide decisively, and they will vote this government out of power. Arrogance, divisiveness and blatant corruption describe the last 10 years, particularly the last five," she said.

Amit Shah Hits Back at Congress Over 'Vote-Bank Politics'

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing it of altering the state's demographics for vote-bank politics, while asserting that a BJP government would identify and deport "every infiltrator" within the next five years.

Addressing a public rally in Nalbari, Shah said, "Driven by the greed for vote banks, the Congress party changed the entire demographics of Assam. Dhubri and its nine surrounding districts are now teeming with infiltrators. "He further alleged that previous Congress governments had allowed illegal infiltration for decades. "The Congress government had kept the doors open for infiltrators inside Assam for years. Our Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has shut the borders... and reclaimed 1.25 lakh acres of land that had been occupied by infiltrators," Shah said.

BJP Seeks Third Term Amidst Congress Challenge

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power. (ANI)